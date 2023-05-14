British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will advocate for the consolidation of support for Ukraine at the G7 summit, which will be held from 19 to 21 May in Hiroshima. This is stated in a press release published on May 13 on website the UK government.

“At the G7 summit, the UK will mobilize international efforts against the economic coercion practiced by hostile states, as well as increase support for Ukraine, which is preparing to intensify hostilities,” the document says.

Ahead of the Japan summit, Sunak will also travel to Tokyo for a bilateral meeting to announce a new joint defense and technology project between the UK and Japan.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the G7 countries increased their commitments for budgetary and economic support to Ukraine for the period from 2023 to early 2024 to $44 billion.

The G7 also announced the stability of the global economy in times of crises, including the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, according to the G7 statement.

Prior to this, on May 11, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the total assistance of the European Union (EU) to Ukraine amounted to €16 billion.

At the same time, the total assistance to Kiev from NATO member countries has already exceeded €150 billion. As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a trip to Kiev on April 20, such an amount, including €65 billion in the form of military assistance, has been allocated to Kiev since February last of the year.

Back in February, Japanese Finance Minister Shun’ichi Suzuki announced that the G7 countries intended to allocate at least $39 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine in 2023.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow, for its part, sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.