Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday admitted his rival’s chances of winning the race for prime minister.
Sunak described himself as the weaker end of the race.
Sunak’s resignation from the government contributed to radical developments that culminated in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s agreement to step down.
Members of the ruling Conservative Party will vote on who will replace Johnson this summer and an announcement of the winner of the ballot is scheduled for September 5.
Only Sunak and Secretary of State Liz Truss remain of the candidates. Although Sunak leads all rounds of voting among the party’s deputies, Tras has the advantage so far, according to opinion polls, among the ruling party members who will choose the winner in the end.
A YouGov poll of Conservative Party members released on Thursday showed Trass with a 24 point lead over Sunak.
“There is no doubt that I am the weakest candidate,” Sunak said, in a speech in Grantham, central England, the birthplace of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. They are ready to listen.”
If she wins, she will be the third woman prime minister in Britain, after Thatcher and Theresa May.
#Sunak #acknowledges #chances #rival #British #Prime #Minister
Leave a Reply