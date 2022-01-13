André Izidoro, an astrophysicist at Rice University in the USA, put together a team that created a computer simulation of the formation of our Solar System. According to the team’s data, regions of high pressure gas and dust would have surrounded our Sun and, when pulled by the gravitational force, heated up and released large amounts of vaporized gas.

It is also at these high pressure points that solid particles, such as dust, end up accumulating: “The effect of the high pressure point is that it collects dust particles and that is why we see rings”, explains Andrea Isella, who is also participating in the project. study. Without these rings, the Sun’s gravitational force would pull the particles towards itself and eliminate them, leaving no space or time for the planets to form and grow: “It takes something to stop them to give them time to grow and become planets” , says Isella to the space.com.

Over time, the gases and dust trapped there cooled and gave rise to ‘seeds’ that later gave rise to the planets. The high pressure points regulated how much material was available to form planets in the inner part of the solar system.

According to the simulations, three distinct groups were recorded, with the ring closest to the Sun ‘generating’ Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars, the intermediate one giving rise to the most distant planets and the most distant ring giving rise to comets, asteroids and other bodies from the Kuiper waist.