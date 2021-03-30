Sun worshipers are throwing in the towel after the Balearic government made face masks compulsory on the beach.

According to health experts consulted by the Bulletin this morning it is still advisable to cover the “masked area“with sun tan lotion which can lead to all sorts of sticky mask problems !!!

The best solution to avoid so-called so lines is to also wear big sunglasses. Eventhough you will go incognito at least your face will be free of the big tan lines!

This is why wearing a mask is so important, according to the World Health Organization.

In areas where the virus is circulating, masks should be worn when you’re in crowded settings, where you can’t be at least 1 meter from others, and in rooms with poor or unknown ventilation. It’s not always easy to determine the quality of ventilation, which depends on the rate of air change, recirculation and outdoor fresh air. So if you have any doubts, it’s safer to simply wear a mask. You should always clean your hands before and after using a mask, and before touching it while wearing it. While wearing a mask, you should still keep physical distance from others as much as possible. Wearing a mask does not mean you can have close contact with people. For indoor public settings such as busy shopping centers, religious buildings, restaurants, schools and public transport, you should wear a mask if you cannot maintain physical distance from others. If a visitor comes to your home who is not a member of the household, wear a mask if you cannot maintain a physical distance or the ventilation is poor. When outside, wear a mask if you cannot maintain physical distance from others. Some examples are busy markets, crowded streets and bus stops.

.

