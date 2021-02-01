Sun | The day now lasts more than half an hour in Helsinki and more than an hour in Utsjoki

In Helsinki, the day lengthens by about 36 minutes during the first week of February.

Sunshine and thanks to the snow cover, the days in different parts of the country now feel much longer than before. In addition to the increase in brightness, the day is currently lengthening at a rapid pace.

“In Helsinki, the sun rises every day just two minutes earlier than the previous day. The sun sets again more than two minutes later, so the day is now getting longer by about five minutes a day, ”special designer, astronomer Asko Palviainen About the Almanac Office of the University of Helsinki.

In Helsinki, the day lengthens by about 36 minutes during the first week of February.

The darkest day of winter was December 21st during the winter solstice. During the winter solstice, the northern hemisphere received the least amount of daylight.

After the winter solstice, the day began to lengthen, but at first slowly, about five minutes a week.

At the beginning of January, the day in Helsinki lasted a couple of minutes every day.

The day will extend at an accelerating pace for another month and a half until the spring equinox on March 20th.

“Compared to the current pace of elongation, the change is no longer dizzying,” says Palviainen.

During the spring equinox, the day in Helsinki increases by about six minutes a day. During equalization, the sun shifts from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere. Then night and day will be about the same length all over the globe.

After equalization, the elongation slows down and stops until, after the summer equinox in June, the day begins to shorten again. During the summer equinox on June 21, the sun is at its highest in the northern hemisphere.

Of the day elongation is faster the further north you move. While in Southern Finland the day increases by more than half an hour during the week, at the height of Oulu the day increases by almost 50 minutes and at the height of the Utsjoki River by more than an hour.

Asko Palviainen says that Northern Finland now naturally needs to be tense, because during the night the sun did not rise at all north of Sodankylä, and after a month and a half during the spring equinox, the sun rises and sets in Finland almost at the same time.

One may not notice the lengthening of the day even weekly. The findings are usually associated with an increase in brightness. It is now provided by a sunny cloudless sky and a light-reflecting layer of snow.

“Now the feeling of lengthening the day has been associated with sunshine for many. After a long cloudy period, the days now seem longer. During the cloudy period, the clouds covered the setting sun, so the cloudiness made the days darker, ”says Palviainen.