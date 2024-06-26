Thursday, June 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sun | Sunburn can be dangerous – a dermatologist explains why

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Sun | Sunburn can be dangerous – a dermatologist explains why
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

What should you do if, despite all the warnings, you burn your skin in the sun? Dermatologist Kari Saarinen gives instructions for home treatment, but reminds that every burn increases the risk of skin cancer.

In sunscreens, you should always choose the highest possible protection factor. Picture: Markku Ulander / Newspaper photo

Tiina Laaninen

Wonderful vacation day behind. Shoulders and arms just get hot and embarrassingly red in the evening. Gradually you feel pain. It’s believable. The skin is sunburned.

“Skin symptoms usually only start five or six hours after the burn, because the skin doesn’t feel burnt as usual”, says the specialist in dermatology Kari Saarinen About the bee.

#Sun #Sunburn #dangerous #dermatologist #explains

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Bolivia | Soldiers move in front of the Bolivian presidential palace: this is the situation right now

Bolivia | Soldiers move in front of the Bolivian presidential palace: this is the situation right now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]