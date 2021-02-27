BUYING a property is one of the biggest decisions most of us will make.

Making a purchase in Spain has extra complications like a different legal system and a foreign language.

Here’s a guide to what to bear in mind before choosing a lawyer to act for you: –

Find a lawyer in the area you are planning to buy

Spain is made up of autonomous communities with their own civil law system.

Choose a lawyer in the area you plan to buy.

A local lawyer will have good existing relationships with key people, and they will need to visit the town hall and the notary on your behalf during the purchase process.

The importance of an independent lawyer

The lawyer you choose will represent YOU and YOUR best interests.

A developer or agent may suggest their lawyer can equally represent both sides.

However, if a dispute arises during, or after the purchase, you need to know whose side your legal adviser is on.

Sun Lawyers is an independent law firm, registered with the General Council of Spanish Lawyers and is insured. The Registration Number is 4952.

How to compare different law firms, as well as on price

The quality of the English language used on the website.

How many years has the law firm been working for?

Examples of recent experience and client testimonials.

Independent recognition of client service.

How quickly was your website or Facebook inquiry responded to?

A full legal service

It may be beneficial to choose lawyers with a range of legal services, rather than just property law. All your ongoing Spanish legal and property affairs can then be dealt with in one place.

José Maria Lomax is CEO and a Partner at Sun Lawyers which was formed in 1985 and has helped over 5,000 people buy a property in Spain.

Jose Maria Lomax

Sun Lawyers has offices on the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida and was named ‘Best Spanish Expat Law Firm 2020’ – AI Legal Awards.

Website: https://sun-lawyers.com E-mail: [email protected]

Head Office Address: Calle Cielo 9, 3PB, Cabo Roig, 03189 Orihuela Costa (ALICANTE), Spain.