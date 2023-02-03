Picture: Manufacturer

sun king

Meteor was once the name of the imperial racing yachts of Wilhelm II. Super Meteor is the name of the new cruiser from Royal Enfield. The Indian motorcycle manufacturer has now announced the price of the machine, which is scheduled to go on sale in March: the basic version costs 7,890 euros. The Super Meteor is powered by the 648cc in-line twin known from the Interceptor and Continental GT models, delivering 47 hp and 52 Nm. The cruiser rolls on 19 (front) and 16 inch wheels. Analog speedometer and LCD display are combined in the cockpit, which is not the latest craze. There is a turn-by-turn navigation for this, called “Royal Enfield Tripper”. There is a choice of seven colors and a tourer version for 8390 euros. (ll.)