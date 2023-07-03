Earthly perfection does not exist, it is known. But the day in Corvara, which hosted the thirty-sixth edition of the Marathon of the Dolomites, came very close to the concept. Even if the 2023 theme was something much more within the reach of all of us, humanity. “In this inhuman world – said the patron of the Marathon Michil Costa just before the start – opening your eyes and detaching them from the displays of the stunning devices is essential to remain human”. And Nature has confirmed its feeling with the most desired granfondo in the world: after two days of almost uninterrupted rain, the sun lit up the start at 6.30, giving the perfect day for cycling, not too hot but not too cold either.