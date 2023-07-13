Thursday, July 13, 2023, 12:59 p.m.



| Updated 1:06 p.m.















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

As the specialists of Quironsalud Murcia and Valencia, sun exposure and bathing, mainly in swimming pools, are the main causes of increase in conjunctivitis in summer.

Most conjunctivitis have a viral or bacterial originTherefore, high summer temperatures and environmental humidity increase its incidence and increase the proliferation of bacteria and viruses.

Conjunctivitis is inflammation of the most superficial layer of the eye called the conjunctiva and between its main symptoms Dr. Manuel Losada, Quirónsalud Murcia ophthalmologist highlights redness, itching, the sensation of grit and secretions, that is, rheumy eyes.

For prevent conjunctivitisDr. José Marí, ophthalmologist at the Quirónsalud Valencia Hospital and the Quirónsalud Mercado de Colón Medical Center, recommends maintaining a correct eye hygiene so you should avoid touching your eyes with dirty hands, do not open your eyes underwater and if we do use swimming goggles, avoid contact lenses on beaches and poolswear always sunglassesas well as use quality cosmetics and creams.

Quirónsalud specialists warn that in healthy patients the danger of conjunctivitis is minimal, but it can be potentially very serious in contact lens wearers and in patients undergoing eye surgery, in this case, patients should see a specialist as soon as possible.

Conjunctivitis treatment

Depending on the cause of conjunctivitis, the treatment is different, hence the importance of evaluation by an ophthalmologist to establish an adequate diagnosis and specific treatment. “In the case of viral conjunctivitis”; indicates Dr. Losada from Quirónsalud Murcia «there is no specific treatment. Cold compresses on the eyes, antiseptics such as diluted povidone-iodine, and anti-inflammatory eye drops can be used to relieve symptoms.

In the case of bacterial conjunctivitis, Dr. Marí from Quirónsalud Valencia recommends the indication by the specialist of antiseptics and antibiotic eye drops.