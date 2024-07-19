Climate effect on botox touch-ups: with the sun and heat, more botulinum is needed for the ‘little shot’ to work at its best. “A British study has shown that patients who live in areas with greater exposure to the sun need a greater quantity of botulinum toxin type A in the glabella, or the lower part of the forehead, to achieve the best possible result. The impact of climate on aesthetic medicine is a topic that needs to be explored and studied in detail”, says Giovanni Salti, president of Aiteb, the Italian Association of Aesthetic Therapy and Botulinum.

The study he comments on is published in ‘Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery’ and suggests the need to personalize treatment, also taking into account the sun factor, the specialist observes. “Glabellar surgery – he recalls – is extremely popular, so understanding how climate can influence muscle behavior and consequently the dosage of treatment is essential to provide optimal results to our patients”.

The English research, conducted by the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury, “analyzed 523 women aged between 35 and 60, who underwent botulinum toxin A treatments to the glabella between 2012 and 2019 in two centers, one in Malta and one in the United Kingdom: 292 women in Malta were treated during the summer, a period of greater exposure to the sun, while 231 women in the United Kingdom received the treatment during the winter, when exposure to the sun is less”, Salti reports. “Although the difference is not statistically significant – he specifies – the average additional dose to achieve complete paralysis was higher among women exposed to the sun. Protocols that are too rigid on doses and distribution – warns the president – could lead to less effective treatments for women who live in countries with a sunnier climate. It is essential that the patient’s treatment is therefore personalized not only based on gender, but also considering the climate in which they live”.