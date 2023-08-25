Of Health editorial

In summer it is easier to notice moles or pigmentary lesions on the skin. This is why dermatologists recommend mole mapping, which should be done at least once a year

In summer, it is known, the skin is more exposed to the sun’s rays. Sunbathe above all during the hottest hours of the day and without adequate protection with sunscreenscould affect the development of moles and lesions, especially if you have fair skin. That’s why every year dermatologists recommend a mole control after returning from vacationeven if they must be kept under control all year round.

In summer more visible in the “hidden” during the winter In the summertime it is easier to notice moles or pigmentary lesions on the skin which, during the winter, they were remained hidden and we’ve never seen or don’t remember having that kind of morphological characteristics,” he tells theAdnkronos Salute Giuseppe Argenziano, president of the Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (Sidemast) and full professor of Dermatology at the University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli” – . When you return from vacation, therefore, it is good to undergo the mole mapping if you haven’t done it before. Prevention, in this as in many other cases, can make the difference. See also Covid, study: neuroinflammation even in those who are not sick

Eye at skin burns The mapping of moles must be performed periodically, at least once a year – recommends the president of Sidemast -. The advice to be visited by the dermatologist specialist within 12 months. After the summer, if there has been a skin burn or an infection linked to traumatic factors well do not hesitate and submit to scrutiny.

Whether you have dark or light skin, no matter whatYou must not expose yourself to the sun’s rays during the hottest hourstherefore the sun should be taken early in the morning until 11 and in the afternoon after 17, applying the most suitable sunscreen for your phototypeexpert advice.

When necessary, map the moles When Mole mapping required? Dr. Argenziano recommends: If you have many molesif one or more of them have a diameter greater than 6 mmif you notice the appearance of new moles; if one notices that a vecchio neo changesif you have Familiarity with skin malignanciesif you have giant congenital nevi and if they notice changes in moles during pregnancy. See also 4 defibrillators have been donated to ICS Maugeri to families with genetic diseases

