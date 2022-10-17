With autumn getting warmer, spring allergies return, with the risk of sneezing and red eyes from pollen all year round. Bad news for the 10 million Italians who suffer from pollen allergies: climate change has in fact upset the pollen calendar, not only anticipating spring pollination and prolonging winter pollination, but also causing the spread of ‘out of season’ allergens. This is demonstrated by a study published in ‘Nature Communications’, highlighting that in a few decades the critical season for allergies will begin up to 40 days earlier in the spring and will extend by 3 weeks in the autumn.

For allergy sufferers, therefore, there will no longer be the ‘low seasons’. “Due to global warming, the critical allergy season is destined to become longer and more massive, with pollen waves at the same time in the same weeks. Not only that. There are also effects on the total quantity of pollen, which in a few decades could increase by 200%. Many Italians risk suffering from pollen allergies practically all year round, with worse symptoms and treatments that must be prolonged over time “, warns Gianenrico Senna, professor of respiratory diseases at the University of Verona and president of the Society Italian of allergology, asthma and clinical immunology (Siaaic), during the Siaaic National Congress in Verona until 18 October.

“Due to the increasingly recurring climatic anomalies we are registering an increase in requests for help – explains Senna – even in unusual periods in the past, by allergy sufferers only in spring”. In fact, the surveys carried out by the monitoring networks of airborne pollen in the atmosphere, in the last 30 years, show evident changes.

Within a few decades + 200% of pollen released by plants

For example, for the parietaria, in Italy and throughout the Mediterranean, and for ragweed, in Northern Italy and throughout Central Europe, the pollination season is lengthened. In particular, due to the increase in temperatures, the parietaria remains almost all year round and continues to release pollen until the end of September and October. Ambrosia, on the other hand, begins to bloom in July and, thanks to the heat, continues even in autumn.

“This means that the pollen seasons of the different plants are destined more and more to emerge at the same time: if once you started for example with cypress pollen and only later came the birch, in the future the pollen waves will occur simultaneously in the same weeks “, says Senna, commenting on the data of the research published in ‘Nature Communications’ and conducted in the United States, with the aim of studying the effect of climate change on about fifteen herbaceous plants and trees, which are particularly allergenic.

“The study shows a scenario in which the critical season for this type of allergy, in addition to starting up to 40 days earlier in spring, also extends by 19 days longer than now, until late summer or autumn – reports the President Siaaic – If we do not decide to give a drastic cut to CO2 emissions, within a few decades we will record a 200% increase in the total quantity of pollen released by plants. It is now undeniable that climate change – he points out – is having no effects. only on the duration of allergic pollen diseases, but also on their intensity, with a more abundant pollen load and worse symptoms “. Pollen production is in fact closely linked to plant growth and the massive amounts of Co2 in the atmosphere encourage photosynthesis, while higher temperatures lengthen the window for plant growth, which have more time to release pollen and reproduce. .

Allergists recommend that you always consult a specialist before proceeding with medications. “Both the therapies with antihistamines, effective for sneezing and a runny nose, and those with inhaled cortisone against nasal obstructions, do not present particular contraindications – explains Senna – But it is still essential that both the doctor with to evaluate the possibility of resorting to specific allergen immunotherapy “.

Finally, experts recall that autumn is notoriously the ‘black’ season for allergy sufferers to mites and molds, whose proliferation is encouraged by the first rains and by turning on the heaters. “Molds such as Alternaria, Aspergillus or Cladosporium are the main culprits – confirms Senna – of the triggering of allergies in this period. Mites, on the other hand, are very small insects, belonging to the arachnid family, which are not visible to the eye. Naked. They reproduce in the dust and it is common to find them for example in bedrooms between pillows or mattresses, or in carpets or shelves. In closed spaces, therefore, hygiene, cleaning and ventilation of the rooms and other procedures become priorities. of environmental prevention – he recommends – especially in the most acute allergy phases, to minimize the presence of mites “.

The allergy occurs as a result of an abnormal reaction of the immune system, which begins to produce antibodies to defend itself against substances that are actually harmless to the body. Allergic reactions can affect both organs and tissues, especially the lower airways, the skin and mucous membranes of the nose and eyes: “It is essential – concludes Senna – to diagnose them promptly, both to avoid unnecessary discomfort and disturbances, and to prevent reactions serious and potentially fatal “.