Sun | A rare hybrid solar eclipse was observed in Australia

In a small one The town of Exmouth in Western Australia experienced a total solar eclipse early Thursday morning Finnish time.

The approximately 60-second eclipse attracted thousands of tourists and researchers to the city on the small cape.

The total solar eclipse was part of a larger hybrid solar eclipse seen across Oceania.

In it, the Moon’s shadow moves over the Earth so that in most of the area of ​​the eclipse, the Moon covered the Sun only partially.

A partial solar eclipse was visible in much of Western Australia, East Timor and West Papua.

The sun gradually emerged from behind the moon’s shadow on Thursday morning Finnish time in Exmouth.

As a whole the solar eclipse began at dawn in the Indian Ocean and ends at sunset in the Pacific Ocean.

The eclipse is not visible in any area the whole time, but follows the Moon’s shadow as the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun.

The total solar eclipse was only visible for about a minute in a narrow area about 40 kilometers wide near Exmouth.

A hybrid solar eclipse is a rare phenomenon. They occur only a few times a century.