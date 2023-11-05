From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 05/11/2023 – 15:00

SumUp, a technology and financial solutions company, has 56 job openings in the state of São Paulo. The positions are in the areas of Engineering, Information Security, Finance, Compliance and Legal, Marketing, Operations, Products, Sales and Supply Chain, and range from leadership to operational positions.

Among the benefits offered by the company are:

Medical assistance (SulAmérica);

Dental care;

Private pension program;

Meal/food vouchers;

Transportation assistance;

Gympass;

Life insurance;

Day off on birthday.

“SumUp follows its strategic business plan for Brazil and believes in the potential of the national market. Therefore, we are always looking for new talents to contribute and help us grow even further in the country”, says SumUp’s talent attraction leader, Karina Fiod.

Currently, SumUp serves more than 4 million micro and small businesses in 35 markets in Europe, the United States, Oceania and Latin America. In Brazil, it has been present since 2013 and employs 800 people. To apply, the interested person must access the link.