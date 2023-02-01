70 years ago, the Watersnood disaster took place, the largest natural disaster to hit the Netherlands in the 20th century. From now on, the Delta Plan had to protect the country, says journalist Mandula van den Berg. But climate change is once again forcing the Netherlands to think about its relationship with water.
