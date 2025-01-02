They get up at five in the morning. They don’t have breakfast. They exercise for three hours. They eat. A lot. They go to sleep. Until mid afternoon. They have dinner. A lot. They go to bed. There is no more activity in the stables (‘heya’) of the sumo wrestlers, marked by hierarchy – the seniors eat first, the cleaning and food is done by the lowest classified – and a strict code of conduct – physical punishment was usually be habitual; In 2007, a 17-year-old boy died from a beating for wanting to leave – but this is intense. Both in physical activity and in fine-tuning the body through food. On average, these athletes ingest around 10,000 calories (between six and ten bowls of ‘chanko nabe’, a mixture of caloric products that can contain everything in the kitchen: pork, chicken, beef, meat broth, eggs, tofu, soy, fish, vegetables, algae, rice), and with alcohol to get through it all. It is necessary to become bigger, more robust, heavier, better able to avoid the opponent’s attacks and attack others. turn with less opposition. Sumo is a simple sport: the winner is whoever manages to knock the opponent out of the circle or make him touch the ground with some part of the body other than the soles of the feet. The intensity of the effort is so great that the duels barely last a few seconds, making it impossible to reach the five-minute limit due to the forcefulness of the movements. Furthermore, they do not have weight classes that can equalize the fights. So, being bigger than others will always be a competitive advantage. And a push to reach legendary status. Only those who advance to the top two divisions, who receive a salary (about 40,000 euros per month) and the highest honors, will achieve it. The applicants, from 15 years old to 23, 1.70 tall and 75 kilos as minimum measurements, only one foreigner per stable, will start in lower categories, with access to shelter, food and perhaps a scholarship. Training within a ‘heya’ Pablo M. DíezBut the advantage in the ‘dohyo’ (the circle where the fights take place) is a great disadvantage for health, as the figures of these have long indicated. professionals. Especially once they take off the ‘mawashi’ (clothing with which they compete), they do not have an easy transition to their new reality. With weights that, on average, exceed 170 kilos, they do not always have the necessary tools so that the lack of activity and relaxation after discipline does not lead to health problems of all kinds. Those who have made their life expectancy about twenty years less than the average of their fellow Japanese citizens, which was 87.14 years in 2023. Anatoly Mikhakhanov has the suspicious honor of being the heaviest ‘rikishi’ (wrestler), with 288 kilos in his years of splendor, and with a peak just before his retirement in 2018 of 292 kilos. According to the local press, he consumed 200 pieces of sushi and drank a case of beer at each dinner. «It is never easy to stay healthy while living the life of a sumo wrestler. You are the only person who can take care of you. “No one on your sumo team cares about you,” he told local media after the death of a 28-year-old wrestler in 2020, affected by Covid, but with chronic poor health as the main reason. «They are not as unhealthy as they appear from the outside. They study the type of fat they consume. They gain weight – that’s why they go to sleep after eating, which makes them fatter – because it gives them an advantage as there are no categories. But much of that calorie intake is from subcutaneous fat, between the muscle and the skin. Not visceral. And they have given more visibility to medical care, with the incorporation of physios, rehabilitation, although they remain super-hermetic,” defends Héctor Conti, sumo expert and practitioner. The next day «The high calorie intake per day is due to the fact that they have a high basal metabolism, due to the large amount of muscle mass they have and the large amount of physical activity they perform. They are necessary, therefore, to maintain their performance. But a fighter who does not perform at the same level as what he consumes will have his health directly affected; due to increases in body fat, at the abdominal level, which is usually normal in these fighters, which is attached to the skin, and visceral, which causes greater health problems. These athletes are usually more protected from visceral fat, precisely because their sport is high-intensity contact, which reduces or tends to reduce the deposits of this type of fat,” explains César Bustos, graduate in Physical Activity and Sports, CEO of ‘nohayexcusas.es’ and member of the exercise working group of the Spanish Obesity Society (Seedo). For some years now, Japanese authorities have been trying to take better care of sumo wrestlers, reduce demands and open up to current events – now they are allowed to use the telephone or live with their girlfriends – since the practice has decreased in interest. part of young people due to multiple factors, such as strict learning methods, clashes with current values ​​- two doctors could not attend to a fainted assistant because women are prohibited from entering the combat venue, since it is believed that menstruation it’s something impure – and health problems during and after sports career. Therefore, there are some lines of action in controlling calorie consumption, for example. That this is the right one to carry out their professional activity, with the idea that the athlete is as healthy as possible: high weights with a high muscle mass, but without reaching the definition of obesity, which causes bone problems – these are very common. knee and ligament operations among former wrestlers–, heart, diabetes and kidney operations, among many others. Kidney failure was the cause of the death of 21-year-old Dzhambulat Khatokhov, known for being the heaviest child in the world: 100 kilos at the age of 7, and 146 kilos at the age of 10. Although at first his weight was healthy, he cut off all ties with sport and began to lose weight, exceeding 230 kilos; with the whole body affected with different ailments. «When they stop competing they lose a lot of weight because they stop eating. And that is when problems arise, not only obesity due to this weight gain, but also joint problems, kidney problems, coronary problems, diabetes… Amateurs do not have these problems because they normally have another job, since they cannot “Allowing you to live on that alone,” says Conti. “A professional athlete suffers great wear and tear,” says Bustos. It’s like a racing car: in a very short period of time it activates all its parts to the limit and they end up more damaged than other people. Diabetes, joint and coronary system problems can arise, without a doubt. There are studies that point to greater problems in the joints because they have had to support a high weight and a very high load for many years; and they have worn out much more,” continues Bustos, who points out that diabetes is another major culprit of the poor health of retired fighters although “it will depend in each case on how they have managed the issue of weight throughout the sporting stage, what type of diet they have had, and how they have metabolized it. Heart, diabetes, injuries But it is directly related to coronary heart disease. Reason for the death of some fighters, such as Yoshitake Maeda, at only 15 years old, and Taro Akebono, the first non-Japanese champion, at 54 years old. The American, born in Hawaii, weighed 233 kilos at the best moment of his career, in which he won eleven titles. «Numerous studies have shown that excess weight is the most prevalent risk factor for cardiovascular disease. The mechanisms by which obesity is related to cardiovascular disease have been studied in recent years, proving that inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, increased sympathetic tone, thrombogenic factors and obstructive sleep apnea may be closely related factors. with this problem. Excessive calorie consumption is an issue that should be underlined in red so that the high risk it entails is known. It is the great health problem of today’s society,” observes Dr. Fernando de la Guía Galipienso, coordinator of the Sports Cardiology Working Group of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC). Once the ‘mawashi’ was hung and the ponytail or the ‘chonmage’ (the characteristic bun inspired by the samurai) the discipline must continue, warns Bustos: “They must adapt all their daily activity, exercise and diet to the new life so that the risks that come with the weight are not increase. “They have to readjust their daily diet, because their caloric intake, both macronutrients and micronutrients, will vary and a dietitian or nutritionist will have to evaluate the new needs and requirements to recover a healthy life.” «For many former athletes it is difficult to maintain the lifestyle they previously had. Some abandon it almost completely, although others maintain those good diet and exercise habits. Education is essential. We must focus on maintaining an adequate diet, because it delays and helps control the main cardiovascular risk factors, such as obesity, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia and diabetes. And increase physical activity, with a sports routine that should include at least between 150 and 300 minutes per week dedicated to the practice of aerobic physical activity of moderate intensity,” advises De la Guía. Bustos emphasizes this: “Physical activity should not abandon oneself. Musculoskeletal movement provides a multitude of benefits. Every time we move, the muscle sends signals through neurotransmitters: myokines and exerkines to all vital organs. The more we take care of our anatomy, the better it will take care of us in the future. The objective is to reach seniors with quality of life. We are talking about Japan, precisely, which is one of the countries with the highest life expectancy, but it has been seen that ten of those years of autonomy are lost due to a sedentary lifestyle, one of the biggest burdens on society. Mental wear Without forgetting the bill mentality that the ‘rikishi’ pay. Isolated for much of their lives, they find no accommodation in society when they leave the stable, the honors and applause faded. Many dedicate themselves to care, as it is part of the routine they carry out when developing their professional careers, caring for the teachers they idolized in a sport that fights to maintain health.

