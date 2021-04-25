Monday, April 26, 2021
Summits RIA sources: Putin and Biden may meet in June

by admin
April 25, 2021
in World
Finland has stated that it is ready to host a possible summit.

The United States president Joe Biden and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin may meet next June, according to Reuters news agency RIA, based on Kremlin sources.

Kremlin assistant Yuri Ushakov however, the date of the meeting has not yet been decided.

Finland has previously stated that it is ready to host a possible summit.

“Finland has always offered its good diplomatic services. With regard to this possible meeting as well, the readiness to arrange it has been presented to both parties, ”the Office of the President of the Republic told HS on 14 April.

At the time, the White House said Biden had proposed to Putin to hold a summit in the coming months in a third country.

Putin met Biden’s predecessor Donald Trumpin In Helsinki in 2018.

