Summits Iltalehti: Finland offered to host a possible meeting between Biden and Putin

According to the AFP, the Kremlin announced on Wednesday that it was too early to discuss the details of a possible summit.

Finland has offered to host the President of the United States Joe Biden and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin possible summit, he says Evening paper.

The Office of the President of the Republic comments to Iltalehti that the readiness to arrange a possible meeting has been presented to both parties.

The White House said Tuesday that Biden proposed to Putin in a telephone conversation a summit in the coming months in a third country.

Putin met Biden’s predecessor Donald Trumpin In Helsinki in 2018.