Summits Biden and Putin will meet in Geneva in June

Finland also offered to host the summit, which will be the first of the presidents.

The United States president Joe Biden and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin will meet on June 16 in Geneva, Switzerland, according to AFP news agency.

This is the first meeting of the presidents. Finland had also expressed its readiness to act as the host country of the summit. Putin met Biden’s predecessor Donald Trumpin In Helsinki in 2018.

The White House according to the talks, a number of issues are raised in an attempt to restore predictability and stability in U.S.-Russia relations.

Biden proposed a summit for Putin in April.