Victoria Krumbeck

Because of Biden’s performance in the TV debate against Trump, NATO countries are worried ahead of their summit. They are unsure whether Biden can serve another term in office.

Washington DC – The TV debacle between US President Joe Biden and the Republican Donald Trump has not only the Democrats Biden, who lost track of the conversation during the TV debate, is also responsible for the NATO a problem. Representatives of NATO states are expressing concerns about whether Biden will even be elected and what a second term for the 81-year-old will look like.

Before summit on 75th anniversary: ​​NATO worries about US president: “Biden retires”

The NATO summit will take place in Washington from Tuesday (July 9), with the focus being on the alliance’s 75th anniversary. The heads of state and government of the member states will meet in Washington for three days. Many eyes will be on Biden. For the participants, the US presidential election in November is an important event. The desire to see Biden continue in the office of US President is high. But the TV debate has also left its mark on the allies.

“You don’t have to be a genius to see that the president is old,” said a representative of a European NATO state to PoliticoThe media outlet had previously spoken to 20 people associated with NATO about Biden’s performance in the TV debate. “We are not sure that even if he wins, he can last another four years,” the person added.

US ally worried ahead of NATO summit: “They definitely have a problem”

A British minister said in a conversation with Politico: “Can the Democratic donors please pull themselves together and make sure that Biden retires so that we have a chance of having a candidate who is credible to voters?” Only a few state and government officials have commented publicly on Biden’s performance. Unlike Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who openly addressed Biden’s performance. “They definitely have a problem. The reactions were clear,” he told the press.

Other voices sounded similar: “Let’s be honest, it was painful to watch.” There is great concern that Trump could win the election. “We all want Biden to get a second term to avoid dealing with Trump again, but that is not really reassuring,” said one EU-Official.

Biden’s possible defeat: future of NATO under Trump uncertain

However, Mark Gitenstein, US ambassador to the EU, said NATO officials were concerned about the election and not directly about age. “They are all worried about the election because the election is close and they are worried about some of the things Trump has said,” Gitenstein said.

If Trump wins the presidential election in November, the future of NATO and the Ukraine Warss uncertain. Trump is said to be considering handing over the territories occupied by Russia to Putin. One possible means of doing this would be to cut off US military aid. In December 2023, the Republicans blocked their agreement to aid for Ukraine for several months. Trump is also questioning NATO and criticizing the member states’ insufficient investment in defense. (vk)