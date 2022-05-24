Meeting with the patron and the leaders of the club to plan next season. Within a few days the new ds Sartori will free himself from Atalanta and will be in town

Forward with Sinisa Mihajlovic. At Bologna there is an air of confirmation. Yesterday there was a meeting between the coach and the top of the club: there was the president Joey Saputo, who will leave today for the United States, and the managing director Claudio Fenucci. Mihajlovic, who still has one year on his contract, has expressed his desire to coach Bologna again next season. In the meeting, the coach put on the table the will of a project that he feels inside, fully inserted in the club and in the city that has followed his path of treatment with participation.

All aspects of the season that has just ended have entered into the evaluation of the parties. The valued young people (and not a few), the game, the stumbling blocks this year but also the choice-Arnautovic, the curve that expressed the desire to get him back, the idea that we can finally take off. Sinisa will soon have to return to the Sant’Orsola hospital for a new cycle of treatments, then in the next few days she will meet again with the club’s leaders to define the confirmation. When there will also be the new ds Giovanni Sartori, who yesterday raised a prize for a career made up of conquests between Chievo and Atalanta. Sartori is closing the paperwork to free himself from the Goddess and within three to four days he will be in Bologna. The FIGC has included him in the “Hall of Fame” together with the President of Atalanta Percassi. See also Wander: "Sheva a mistake, ahead with Blessin. Genoa, we want the A back, now!"

“When I arrived at Atalanta – said Sartori on stage – the president had told me to reach the record of years spent in Serie A: then we went to the Champions League three times, to the Europa League and twice to the Coppa Italia final. Atalanta model does not exist, it is a group of people who work well “. In the next few days, in one way or another, Sartori and Miha will talk with the trappings of officialdom. And the future of the bench will be defined.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Fabio Bazzani – one of Sinisa’s collaborators – announced his farewell to the rossoblù club. Choice released from what will happen on the bench

