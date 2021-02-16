D.he meeting with the associations could have ended worse for the ailing Federal Minister of Economics. Peter Altmaier (CDU) cannot deliver what the state-shutdown retail and leisure industries miss most: a predictable opening perspective. Of course, the association leaders also know that. But despite all the anger about the delaying tactics and the faltering help, they are now happy to find an open ear in the cabinet for their concerns. These are currently being taken less seriously by the Chancellor and Prime Minister than closed schools or daycare centers.

The priorities have also shifted in public perception. The prevailing impression seems to be that if the promised financial aid is finally flowing reliably, that enough has been done for the company, and that further uncertainties are easily manageable.

The impression is deceptive. Even with evenly flowing bridging aid, the economy can only be helped to a limited extent and not for too long. Especially since the chaotic border closings could now affect industries that still produce normally. However, the state usually only reimburses (parts of) the fixed costs for those officially closed for an indefinite period of time, only partial reimbursement of lost sales. In addition, he offers quite high interest loans.

Altmaier didn’t have much to offer

For the time being, however, many medium-sized companies only have costs in view, not profits. You are faced with the question of whether it is still worth taking on debts into the uncertain future or using up your last reserves, often retirement provisions. In the dark, they cannot answer the question of whether it still pays off to keep the workforce on short-time work zero.

The associations were forced to have Altmaier’s back, even though he didn’t have much to offer. But at least it should finally convey the urgency of a clear opening schedule. The associations would have preferred to speak directly to Angela Merkel, they said that openly. In the worst crisis in the Federal Republic of Germany, it is not a good sign when the Chancellor leaves the struggle for existence of the companies to a weak minister. This could also take revenge for the Union on election day.