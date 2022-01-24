Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

divide

Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach at the federal press conference. © Emmanuele Contini/Imago

Karl Lauterbach was the dream minister of many Germans – but there were also doubts. Now the minister is causing displeasure in some countries. They demand consequences.

Berlin – Before Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) took office, it was puzzling whether the medical expert could also do ministerial diplomacy – just before the Corona summit on Monday, anger is breaking out in the federal states about an apparently uncoordinated change in corona measures Rail. According to reports, there could even be a dispute about a reprimand in the decision paper.

Corona summit: Lauterbach enrages Prime Minister – new rule required

The reason: The shortening of the recovered status for people suffering from corona to 90 days. Just over a week ago, the Robert Koch Institute announced the new course. Great trouble followed: “We have to try to win people over with arguments and not by taking them by surprise,” said Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU). world. Saarland’s Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) told the newspaper that it was right to follow the latest scientific findings. But it is not enough to “write a rule change on your website”.

Lauterbach then vowed to improve. But his push for prioritization of PCR tests at the weekend caused new trouble among country leaders like them image reported. In addition to Haseloff, the prime ministers of Thuringia and Hesse, Bodo Ramelow (left) and Volker Bouffier (CDU), are upset. They are now demanding clear consequences, it is said. RTL had previously even reported personal verbal attacks on Lauterbach in the round of state health ministers.

Lauterbach defends itself against allegations: Official rebuke is still threatening

According to the tabloid, there is a strict requirement in the room: drastic changes should be announced 14 days in advance. In addition, the prime ministers probably want to give a slap in the face for protocol: A reprimand should be accommodated in the summit decision. “I personally feel betrayed by him,” she quotes image an affected person.

A corresponding passage was already found in the draft resolution for the summit – albeit in an extremely diplomatic way. The country heads “welcome”, it says, that the Minister of Health has announced that determinations on the vaccinated and recovered status “due to their considerable scope will in future be announced and justified in good time before they come into force”.

However, it remains to be seen whether the country heads will be successful in their request for clear deadlines. Lauterbach has already defended his actions: “I can’t say now that there will be a transition if it cannot be maintained medically,” said the SPD politician on Sunday on the ZDF program “Berlin direct”. (fn with material from dpa)