The topic of school played a role again at the Corona summit. Merkel wanted rules, but in the end the countries retain sovereignty.

In the decision of the Corona summit on March 22, the school topic only plays a small role. You can read all the important resolutions here.

Prime Minister Dreyer (SPD) * emphasized that countries have cultural sovereignty (see update from March 23, 10 a.m.).

The test options in schools and daycare centers are to be expanded (see update from March 23, 8:47 a.m.).

Update from March 23, 12.12 p.m .: The teachers’ union VBE has accused the heads of government of the federal and state levels of “complete failure” in dealing with the corona pandemic in education. In a statement published on Tuesday, the Association of Education and Upbringing (VBE) referred to different regulations in the individual countries. “While in Saxony and Bavaria, for example, the school gates stay closed from an incidence of 100, in Thuringia they are only closed from a reference value of 200,” it said.

The VBE chairman Udo Beckmann said that the deliberations that lasted until Tuesday night were actually expected to result in a specific number. “It stunned me how the development of the number of new infections in children is simply ignored.”

If at least two tests per week, vaccination of the staff, and compliance with the hygiene rules are not possible, the school operation cannot be guaranteed, explained Beckmann. “We do not want school closings across the board, but there must be clear values ​​for the level of infection from which it is no longer responsible on site to keep educational institutions open. “It has been a mistake in the past few weeks to want to record the actual infection process with just one test,” the VBE boss further criticized.

School decision at the Corona summit: countries are in charge

Update from March 23, 10:00 a.m .: The subject of schools continues to a large extent independently of the federal states. On Monday there were still discussions about school closings from an incidence of 200 and openings over 100 with two tests every week. But nothing more can be read about this in the final decision paper. Only one goal: “nationwide tests in schools and daycare centers” are to be introduced (see update from March 23, 8:47 a.m.).

The Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) emphasized in a press conference on Tuesday morning that it was already clear beforehand that countries have cultural sovereignty. That is why “the topic does not have to be debated for hours in the chancellor’s round”. The circulating incident of 200 has “nothing to do with our reality,” said Dreyer.

Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) has also advocated open schools and daycare centers despite the increasing number of infections and other rest periods. “School and daycare is extremely important because we know that it is the children in particular who not only suffer the most from the crisis, but also have to fear the greatest long-term consequences,” said Woidke on ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. The plan is for tests to be carried out “as often, as quickly as possible” in April and teachers to be vaccinated quickly.

School in Corona times: Countries continue to make their own decisions

Update from March 23, 8:47 a.m .: The tough measures should be accompanied by more tests. The federal and state governments want to expand corona tests for schoolchildren, teachers and daycare workers and are aiming for “two tests per week as soon as possible”. The distribution and organization varies from region to region, and practical implementation is still being discussed in many places – for example, the question of whether the tests should take place at home or at school. Merkel and the Prime Minister did not make any specific agreements on the organization of the further operation of schools and daycare centers, for example on possible closings or other restrictions. The federal states continue to regulate these questions on their own. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia decided to keep the schools open, how msl24.de* reported.

Update from March 22nd, 3:42 p.m .: A draft resolution for the currently ongoing Corona summit stated that schools in regions with incidences between 100 and 200 are only allowed to open if a two-time corona test per week is ensured for those present. This is now off the table, reports at least the image with reference to information from participants. The decision will not contain any compulsory tests for schools. In the draft version from 2:55 p.m., which corresponds to the Mercury is available, this rule is still set in square brackets.

Corona in schools and daycare centers: Minister calls for tests also for daycare children

Update from March 22nd, 3:20 p.m .: Corona tests: They currently seem to be crucial for safe schools and daycare centers. Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) has therefore called for nationwide corona tests also for daycare children. “The incidence values ​​in daycare children have increased demonstrably in the past few days,” said Giffey on Monday. It is therefore necessary to take into account all age groups in the self-tests in schools and daycare centers. In doing so, daycare children would have to be “more closely watched”.

It is not enough just to regularly test the adults and the staff in the facilities, explained the minister. “If we want to maintain child day care in daycare centers and day care, we will not be able to avoid testing the children as well.” This should be done by the parents before visiting the facility.

The minister campaigned to allay fears of such tests for children. “There are easy-to-use tests in which it is sufficient to take a swab in the front area of ​​the nose,” she explained. “It tickles the nose a little and is useful for children.”

Should there still be closings or non-opening of facilities, there must be an expansion of the children’s sick day regulation, said Giffey. The aim must be to support those parents who have no childcare facilities for their children beyond the 40 days per child that has been granted to date.

Corona in schools: Hamburg begins with nationwide rapid tests

Update from March 22nd, 2:30 p.m .: At the Corona summit, schools and daycare centers are also a point of discussion this time. A draft resolution from Monday morning says that schools should definitely close with an incidence of 200 or more. If they are over 100, they are only allowed to open if everyone can be tested twice a week – according to the current plan (see first report).

Hamburg started with nationwide rapid corona tests at all schools on Monday. In the future, every student will be tested once and the school staff three times a week. A total of around 480,000 self-test kits were delivered to the schools for this purpose. “School can even help to limit the spread of the infection in the whole of Hamburg to a certain extent,” said school senator Ties Rabe (SPD) in the “12 o’clock Tagesschau”. “Because by testing all of the students here, all employees, we are contributing to more safety, not just in schools,” said Rabe.

Pilot tests in the past week with more than 20,000 self-tests among school employees have shown that the test is also easy and uncomplicated to use by laypeople. The student self-tests at ten pilot schools, including six primary schools, were also successful.

Corona summit live: If there is an incidence of over 100, two corona tests per week in schools in conversation

First report from March 22nd: Berlin – Almost everything now depends on corona tests when it comes to school issues. Shortly before the Corona summit with Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU *) is on this Monday Merkur.de * a draft resolution (as of March 22, 10:00 a.m.) for the deliberations.

The paper says that schools and daycare centers Not should open, “as far as a two-time corona test per week for educators and teachers as well as all pupils and supervised children in attendance is not guaranteed”. From a 7-day incidence of 200, the facilities are to be closed.

So it could already be read on Sunday evening in a first draft resolution. But there is evidently a certain amount of resistance. In another draft from Monday morning *, a possible mitigation is noted in square brackets: “With a few days’ notice so that families can adjust to it”.

School lessons in corona pandemic: plans leaked before Merkel summit

The draft resolution also provides:

Comprehensive tests in schools and daycare centers “with increasing availability”

Two tests by students: inside and teacher: inside per week – however, “desired goal” and “at least” are noted as limitations.

Preferred vaccination * for daycare workers as well as primary and special school teachers

Teachers’ Association considers school openings to be “irresponsible” due to corona incidence

There is, however, a general dispute about face-to-face teaching. “With a view to the risk of infection, that is not justifiable,” said Teacher Association President Heinz-Peter Meidinger Rheinische Post from Monday.

It would only be feasible if teachers were already vaccinated against Corona * and sufficient rapid tests were made available for schools, says the teacher representative. “But we are still miles away from that in 9 out of 10 schools.” Politicians have failed to make educational institutions safe areas through vaccination priorities, the organization of daily tests, room air filters and a nationwide “qualified mask requirement”.

Politicians are also responsible for the fact that schools have to close again across the board in the near future, added the teacher representative. In Bavaria, teachers even wrote a fire letter to Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) because of inadequate Corona concepts in schools *.

Corona in Germany: “Many children and young people are suffering from the situation”

The Standing Conference of Ministers of Education (KMK) contradicts – and warns of the effects of renewed school closings. “Many children and young people are suffering from the pandemic situation,” said KMK President Britta Ernst (SPD *) of image-Monday newspaper. So that the consequences do not accompany her life permanently, the priority of KMP is to keep the schools open “as long as possible”.

“The education ministers are concerned about the effects of the measures taken in the course of containing the SARS-CoV pandemic for children and young people,” said the education minister of Brandenburg. (frs with material from AFP and dpa) * Merkur.de and msl24.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA

