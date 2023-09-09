Home page politics

Split

A government-employed driver eats a quick meal at the main venue of the G20 summit. © Manish Swarup/AP/dpa

Failure is not an option for India’s Prime Minister Modi. This G20 summit must be a success – also for himself with a view to next year’s elections. But China and Russia are causing problems.

New Delhi – US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi want to avert a failure of the G20 summit in New Delhi against the backdrop of a Chinese-Russian alliance. Before today’s summit began, negotiators tried to find a compromise for the final declaration. The question is whether Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is condemned in the paper, but Beijing and Moscow still support it. If there is no joint declaration, the summit is likely to be considered a failure.

“We are willing to compromise on many contentious issues so that we can agree on a text that everyone can live with,” Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on board Air Force One on the way to New Delhi.

The Indian Prime Minister received Biden in the capital New Delhi the evening before. The US government is trying to tie the world’s most populous country closer to itself. The aim is to counter China’s striving for power. Modi and Biden agreed to closer cooperation and partnership.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is expected at the summit in the morning. From a German point of view, too, there is a lot at stake. The G20 is the central forum for international economic cooperation – and the only one in which the heads of state and government from all important industrialized and emerging countries meet regularly. A failure of the summit could accelerate the formation of camps around the world. East versus West or G7 versus the Global South – that’s something that Berlin believes must be avoided at all costs.

The War in Ukraine

For the summit host, the discussions about the war against Ukraine are particularly uncomfortable. India had actually tried to keep the issue out of the equation to avoid controversy. However, the western G20 members do not want to accept this and are committed to ensuring that the war is condemned at the summit. Moscow, in turn, does not want to accept this and is backed by Beijing. It is difficult to predict whether it will be possible to agree on a joint declaration, said EU Council President Charles Michel.

If the delegations do not agree on a compromise, the summit in Delhi could become the first of the G20 group without an official final declaration from the heads of state and government. That would be a debacle, especially for hosts India.

What does China want?

One question is why China is siding with Moscow on the Ukraine war. One possible explanation is that the government in Beijing is toying with the idea of ​​forcefully annexing the island republic of Taiwan at some point. She could then use international support like Moscow does now.

Another possible explanation is China’s competition with summit host India. According to diplomats, Beijing wants at all costs to prevent India from profiling itself as the new leading power in the Global South. The announcement by China’s head of state Xi Jinping that he will be represented by his Prime Minister Li Qiang is also seen in this context.

(No) fight against climate change?

One of the victims of the increasing geopolitical tensions is international climate policy. Delegation members admit that the lengthy and difficult discussions about the war in Ukraine are clearly at the expense of other issues. In the negotiations, a struggle must be made to maintain previous goals. This involves, for example, reducing inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels and gradually phasing out climate-damaging coal power generation.

According to diplomats, China and Saudi Arabia, among others, are on the brakes. Efforts by the EU to get the G20 to unite behind the goal of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions by 2026 at the latest are also considered difficult to implement.

Food crisis due to Ukraine war urgent issue

Global nutrition is also an important topic. After Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea, eyes are now turning to Moscow’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who represents Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin in New Delhi. The Russian wants to make it clear that Western punitive measures would have to be relaxed for the agreement to be reinstated.

Here, Moscow sees UN Secretary General António Guterres in particular as a mediator with a duty to urge the EU to ensure that Russia’s demands are met. In addition to Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also arrived in New Delhi, so there could be some movement on the issue. Erdogan mediates between Kyiv and Moscow.

Tailwind for World Bank and IMF reforms?

In view of the climate crisis, global food security and China’s efforts to gain more global influence, the USA and Germany are pushing for reforms at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. In New Delhi, Biden wants to collect grants for the development bank, which lends money to poor countries on favorable terms to fight poverty. The US is also promoting debt relief for poorer countries. This is aimed, among other things, at China.

Growth from Africa

Despite the problems, the G20 should soon be larger than before. EU Council President Michel says there is consensus on allowing the African Union to join. So far, the European Union is the only regional organization that is a member of the G20. dpa