Given the refusal of the Peruvian Congress to allow Pedro Castillo to leave the country last week to meet with the leaders of the Pacific Alliance in Mexico, representatives of the multilateral organization confirmed that the meeting has been rescheduled for December 14 in Lima. At this summit, Mexico will hand over the pro tempore presidency of the organization to Peru. However, a third motion of censure against Castillo could change the plans of the meeting.

The Pacific Alliance summit will take place next Wednesday, December 14, in Lima and will be led by the president of that country, Pedro Castillo, as confirmed by the Peruvian Foreign Ministry.

The summit will be attended by the presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), of Mexico; Gabriel Boric, from Chile; and Gustavo Petro, from Colombia, who will meet to discuss issues to consolidate regional economic integration.

In addition, Castillo will receive the presidency from AMLO pro tempore of the multilateral organization, which is exercised by Mexico since 2021.

The meeting was confirmed after Gabriel Boric and Pedro Castillo discussed a new date on Tuesday from Santiago de Chile, after finishing a meeting between the cabinets of the two governments.

The summit was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, November 25 in Mexico City, however, Alliance leaders agreed to find another date for Castillo to attend.

The confirmation of the holding of the summit was accompanied by a message from the Peruvian Foreign Minister, César Landa, who thanked the “deference and willingness” of the leaders to travel to his country in mid-December.

He added that the quick response of the leaders to reschedule a meeting demonstrates the “excellent level of multilateral relations.”

Similarly, the attendance of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso is expected, who is trying to get his country to join the organization.

López Obrador’s intention to go to Peru has attracted attention since the president does not usually leave the country, during his four years in government, he has only gone to the United States on a few occasions and toured Central America.

In July of this year, he declined the invitation to attend the Summit of the Americas, which was led by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California and brought together the majority of the leaders of the countries of the American continent.

The Pacific Alliance was formalized in 2011 as a regional economic bloc and is currently the eighth largest economic and exporting power in the world, representing 41% of Latin America’s GDP, in addition to attracting 38% of direct foreign investment.

The accusations against Castillo could once again affect the holding of the summit

For the week that the summit is scheduled, it is very likely that Castillo will face a third motion of censure by Congress, after the opposition deputy, Edwar Málaga, once again accused the president of “permanent moral incapacity”, which it might cost your charge.

Peru is submerged in a deep political crisis due to the constant confrontation between the opposition of the legislature and the current government, which was assumed only a year and a half ago.

For the Peruvian president to be removed, 87 of 130 votes are needed from parliamentarians, something that has not happened in the two previous impeachment attempts.

Within the political struggle of the Andean country, Parliament had denounced Castillo for treason, after the president made some statements in which he said that he would help Bolivia to have an eventual outlet to the sea.

File, Archive. Handout image released by the Peruvian Congress showing the sub-commission on constitutional accusations, chaired by Lady Camones (C), during a meeting at the Peruvian Congress in Lima on November 11, 2022. The sub-commission approved a report to indict and prosecute the leftist president Pedro Castillo in a previous trial for the alleged crime of treason, considering that Peru could grant Bolivia an outlet to the sea AFP – ERNESTO ARIAS

This was one of the strategies of the legislative body in its search to politically disqualify Castillo for five years, although it did not prosper, since the Peruvian Constitutional Court gave a setback by dismissing the accusations.

The decision was made public after the Peruvian president filed a “habeas corpus” lawsuit against the Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations of Parliament in his defense.

Several progressive Latin American leaders have shown their opposition to the decisions and accusations of the Peruvian Congress, such as the Mexican AMLO, who called the congressmen “arrogant” for not having allowed Castillo to attend the Pacific Alliance summit scheduled for the last week.

With EFE and local media