This Wednesday, August 23, on the second day of the summit of the BRICS countries -Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa-, which takes place in Johannesburg, the expansion of the bloc and a possible common currency marked the agenda. However, the war in Ukraine also took center stage after Russian President Vladimir Putin defended the invasion in his speech via videoconference, while Brazil and South Africa rejected the conflict.

The set of BRICS countries, a possible counterweight to the West? On the second day of the summit in Johannesburg, which will last until Thursday, August 24, they pointed to the expansion and strengthening of the bloc.

The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have agreed on mechanisms to consider applications from potential and future members.

“We have agreed on the issue of enlargement. We have adopted a document that defines the guidelines, principles and processes for reviewing countries that want to become BRICS members,” African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said.

One of the objectives of the summit is to analyze ways to break the economic hegemony of Western countries, mainly the United States. In this sense, the president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva highlighted the possibility of creating a common currency so as not to depend on the dollar, used by members in international transactions.

“The creation of a currency for trade and investment transactions among BRICS members increases our payment options and reduces our vulnerabilities,” said the Brazilian head of state.

“May the momentum that led to the creation of the BRICS 15 years ago continue to inspire us to build a just and inclusive multipolar order,” he insisted.

May the impetus that motivated the creation of the Brics 15 years ago continue to inspire us in the construction of a just and inclusive multipolar order. 🎥 Audiovisual/PR pic.twitter.com/R2Haw5PTRO – Lula (@LulaOficial) August 23, 2023



For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the need to expand the group and stressed that there is great enthusiasm from different nations to join.

“We should allow more countries to join the BRICS family to pool wisdom and efforts to make global governance more just and equitable,” Xi said, stressing that they must carry out a reform “of the systems international financiers.

For Beijing, adding more allies to the bloc is an objective with the expectation of increasing the influence of member countries globally.

In his speech, the Chinese president also asserted that they should “maintain the direction of peaceful development and consolidate the strategic partnership of the BRICS” as well as move out of a “UN-centric” international system.

Both South Africa and India also spoke in favor of expanding the group. According to the BRICS, 23 countries applied for full membership. Among which Argentina, Iran and Saudi Arabia stand out.

Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, gave his full backing to the expansion of the group. “We welcome progress in this regard on the basis of consensus,” he said. Until now, New Delhi has been the member that has put up the most opposition to the expansion of the bloc. However, he stresses that it is necessary to establish some rules to define which country enters this group of emerging economies.

Putin defended the war in Ukraine; Brazil and South Africa rejected it

The biggest conflict on European soil since the Second World War also took center stage at the meeting on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech, via videoconference, in which he insisted on his position of defending the ongoing war in Ukraine, which he ordered on February 24, 2022. In his address, the Kremlin leader assured that the mission of Moscow in its neighboring country is to “put an end to the war unleashed by the West and its satellites against the people who live in Donbass”, in reference to the alleged attacks by the Kiev Army, and with which it has justified its decision to invade Ukraine.

“I want to point out that it was the desire to maintain their hegemony in the world, the desire of some countries to maintain this hegemony that led to the serious crisis in Ukraine,” Putin insisted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks before the BRICS group. The president could not attend personally and sent Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Johannesburg, South Africa, August 23, 2023. © Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Reuters

The Russian president did not participate in the meeting in person, amid the arrest warrant against him, issued by the International Criminal Court last March, after accusing him of war crimes. Although the Kremlin rejects the accusations and assures that the court has no jurisdiction, Putin’s trips abroad have since been reduced.

Because South Africa is part of the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC), if Putin enters its border, the African nation would be obliged to capture him.

The Russian leader’s speech took place before a group of countries that have not condemned the invasion of Ukraine, but that reaffirm the need to reach a peaceful path to end the conflict. In addition, these territories have become more valuable to Moscow, which is trying to avoid the sanctions imposed by the West.

His South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa responded that the BRICS countries will continue to promote efforts to end the war.

The Brazilian head of state, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, spoke along the same lines, stressing that the nations of the group are committed to achieving a ceasefire.

“We are ready to join an effort that can effectively contribute to an early ceasefire and a just and lasting peace,” he said.

However, Lula also criticized the United Nations Security Council for its inability to address the problem, describing the BRICS “as a force for understanding and cooperation.”

With Reuters and EFE