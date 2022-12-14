Dhe EU countries want to intensify their cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). At a summit in Brussels, the leaders of both sides agreed to further develop their strategic partnership on the basis of “international law, common interest and mutually beneficial cooperation”.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

The EU Commission announced investments of ten billion euros in the region, which consists of ten countries with a total of 670 million inhabitants. The meeting in Brussels on the occasion of the 45-year relationship also discussed closer trade contacts, cooperation on the energy transition and common security policy interests.

The EU and ASEAN formed a strategic partnership two years ago. Both confederations see themselves challenged by China’s increasingly aggressive stance, particularly in the South China Sea, where maritime borders are disputed. This not only affects ASEAN members such as Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines, but also the EU, which routes 40 percent of its trade through this region. In a joint declaration, both sides reaffirm the right to free passage in the economic zones of the neighboring countries, invoking the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. On their basis, an arbitration court in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines in proceedings against China in 2016, but Beijing does not recognize the verdict.

desire for further agreements

The announced investments are also related to China. They take place as part of the “Global Gateway” initiative, with which the EU wants to strengthen strategic partnerships and counteract the Chinese project of the New Silk Road. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that investments will also be made in secure digital underwater cables. The concern here is that China and Russia will tap into data lines.







Von der Leyen expressed the desire to conclude further free trade agreements with ASEAN countries. So far there are agreements with Singapore and Vietnam. One is the third largest trading partner for the other side, but this only accounts for five percent of total foreign trade. “Our ultimate goal is an agreement between our regions,” she said. However, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. warned in Brussels that the EU must scale back its claims on trade agreements to a level that is acceptable to ASEAN members. Brussels insists on far-reaching commitments to workers’ rights and environmental protection.

According to EU officials, the most sensitive issue in the preparation of the meeting was the Ukraine war. Laos, Thailand and Vietnam abstained from condemning Russia’s war of aggression in the UN General Assembly. That is why the final declaration on Wednesday said that “most states” had condemned the “war in Ukraine”. But there were also other views and assessments of the situation and the sanctions. Von der Leyen, in turn, pointed out that the ASEAN association had just concluded a cooperation agreement with Kyiv: “That says more than a thousand words.”