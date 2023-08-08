Governor of Pará spoke at the opening of the Amazon Summit, held in Belém; defended forest exploitation with biodiversity conservation

The governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), said this Tuesday (8.Aug.2023) that holding the Amazon Summit is the “Crowning of the commitment of all who have dedicated their lives” to forest conservation. In his speech at the opening of the event, held in Belém (PA), Helder stated that, after years of “tragedies and devastation caused by greed, lawlessness and misunderstanding” the time has come for the world “look at this heritage”. The governor also said that the world is facing a social and climatic challenge because the “nature already shows limits”. “The different levels of governance and multisectoral partnerships will be strategic axes for the generation of knowledge and efficiency, in the use of tools for articulating the various key actors. In Pará, we are creating conditions for the private sector to be part of this transformation”he said.