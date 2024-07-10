NATO sees Ukraine as being on an “irreversible path” to membership. The member states confirmed this in the final declaration of the summit in Washington, which was adopted by the heads of state and government on Wednesday evening. The wording was a long struggle, and the Federal Chancellery in particular was not happy with it. The member states acknowledge that Kyiv has made concrete progress in political and military integration into the alliance since last year.
