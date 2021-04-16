President Alberto Fernández receives this Friday at the Olivos residence the Head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, after the controversy over the closure of schools in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA).

As he was able to verify Clarion, the Buenos Aires head of government arrived at the Presidential House at 9:55 a.m. along with the city’s vice chief of government, Diego Santilli.

Almost at the same time, the Buenos Aires government presented the appeal for protection to the Supreme Court to guarantee the continuity of the face-to-face classes.

Casa Rosada sources assured that there would be no going back with the measure of the national government regarding the presence in the schools of the AMBA.

The meeting was coordinated this Thursday in a telephone conversation between the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, and the deputy head of the Buenos Aires government, regular interlocutors between the two administrations.

Rodríguez Larreta had charged against President Alberto Fernández’s decision to suspend face-to-face classes at the AMBA for two weeks.

“We are going to do everything in our power so that the boys go to school on Monday. I ask the President if we can meet today, this afternoon,” the Buenos Aires Executive surprised this Thursday during a press conference at the seat of the City Government.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta with Alberto Fernández during a press conference at the Olivos residence.

In the Casa Rosada, where the head of state returned this Thursday after 12 days of isolation after being infected with covid-19, they wasted no time to answer him. “Alberto’s secretary does not take audiences on television“, they ironized near the president before the consultation of Clarín.

In the City they do not have too much hope regarding a possible government reversal. “He made a horrible decision against the will of his entire cabinet. It would seem an order from Cristina (Kirchner), but only he knows it “, said one of the members of the small table of the head of Government.

In the national Executive, meanwhile, they confirm that the President is convinced of the tightening of restrictions and the suspension of face-to-face classes.

The relationship between the two administrations – which reached its climax on July 9, when the President referred to Rodríguez Larreta as “my friend Horacio”, which caused the resentment of a sector of the ruling party – was definitively cracked with the removal of the co-participation.

The approach in the midst of the increase in infections -solidarity for the stones to the president, the President’s illness and the telephone conversation to coordinate actions- was interrupted this Wednesday.

