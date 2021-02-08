After the warning to the field that the president launched this weekend Alberto Fernandez In the run-up to meetings with unions and businessmen to advance a price and wage agreement to contain inflation, the Government held a “working meeting” with the focus on food prices.

In the midst of a strong official secrecy, in the Hall of Scientists of Casa Rosada, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman, led a meeting with referents from the Economic Cabinet to analyze different scenarios.

The Deputy Chief of Cabinet also sat at the table, Cecilia Todesca; The ministers Matias Kulfas (Productive Development) and Luis Basterra (Agriculture), the head of the AFIP, Mercedes Marcó del Pont, and the Secretary of Internal Trade, Paula Spanish.

Beyond the fact that in the Government they reduced importance, and they assured that it was drawn up to follow up on the plans already underway, the meeting – and the presence of Basterra – took on another relevance after the message that Alberto F. sent to the entities of the field regarding that, faced with the need to contain prices, could order a new increase in withholdings or put quotas on exports.

As posted Clarion, the Mesa de Enlace decided to request a hearing from the President in response to what – according to what they considered – was a “threat” based on a “baseless accusation.” “It is an attitude that is not consistent with his inauguration or with the due measure and impartiality that the highest authority of the Nation must exhibit,” they maintained.

What did Fernández say? In dialogue with Página12 he stated that “the State only has two channels to solve the problem, two tools that I would rather not use: raise withholdings or put quotas, saying this is not exported “.

“I have told the Minister of Agriculture -he added- that everything has a limit point. I am telling you publicly that I cannot let this continue to happen, because the risk is that with the pandemic all these products will continue to grow in price and we are not willing to tolerate it, “he insisted, when speaking to farmers in the field, to those who made it clear that he could make a decision imminently: “There’s not much more time for them to decide“.

Alberto F.’s sayings were the highest point in a saga of warnings that began last week when Todesca admitted that the Government “does not rule out” increasing withholdings and, later, Español, the one in charge of controlling prices in the gondolas, He stated on Radio with you that “all the tools are on the table.”

“The retentions are to decouple the international price from the domestic price. One can have the expectation of slowing down and decoupling, we have a problem of increasing international food prices that impact prices. The problem is that, how do we make them Argentines do not pay more expensive because commodities have a higher price, “he said.

With the focus on prices and the absence of the Minister of Labor, Claudio Moroni, and although the officials withdrew without making statements, official sources announced that the review of the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting with the CGT and union members was pending. The minister will discuss the matter directly with the head of state, during the trip scheduled for tonight to Tucumán.