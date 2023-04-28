Although no mention was made of the release of political prisoners, the countries participating in the Bogotá Summit did urge the Government of Nicolás Maduro to set the schedule for the 2024 presidential elections, this is considered an achievement by the opposition.

In conversation with EL TIEMPO, Tomás Guanipa, a member of the opposition Unitary Platform, stressed that the meeting with President Gustavo Petro was fruitful, since they were heard by an important interlocutor in the dialogue process with the ruling party.

For Guanipa, in addition to the meeting with Petro, the fact that 20 countries expressed themselves in a statement calling for elections in Venezuela, only shows the lack of electoral guarantees in the country, so Caracas should not see the call of attention, because in the meeting there were countries very close to Maduro

Currently the Maduro administration asks that 3,000 million dollars be released As agreed in November in the negotiation in Mexico, however, Guanipa clarified that this should not be a threat to not dialogue, since in the document signed by the parties it was agreed that unlocking the funds was a progressive task.

The opponent also considers that it is not about ideological issues and that it does not matter if the organizing countries or those attending the summit have a leftist tendency, but that the concern is to attend to the Venezuelan conflict that affects the region, and an example of this is the mass exodus.

Although there is no date to return to Mexico, the opponent considers that they are not naive when looking for mechanisms to achieve elections in Venezuela.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

