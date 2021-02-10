The presence of Juan roman riquelme, head of the Soccer Council and third vice president, in the Training Center of Mouth in Ezeiza he was surprised when he was seen this past Tuesday at noon. But he did more when during the afternoon he returned to the place Esteban Andrada to maintain a meeting with the idol and his hillsides Bermúdez, Cascini and Delgado.

Andrada arrived at the complex minutes before 18 and aroused the attention of those present. From his environment they ruled out that there is an offer for his pass, so speculation about his meeting with Riquelme y Cía. They signed up for the birthday party without protocols that was made public and the leadership fell badly.

Around 7 p.m., the goalkeeper left the Training Center without giving explanations, although he stopped his car to sign an autograph.

Riquelme, for his part, was seen around 14, once the Boca players had already left the venue after the morning practice under the command of Miguel Russo, in the preview of what will be the team’s debut in the LPF Cup, this Sunday at 7:20 p.m. against Gimnasia .

In the short time that JR was seen, he had a chat on the edge of one of the playing fields of the property next to Hugo Benjamin Ibarra (coordinator of a selective made up of the best values ​​from all categories), Sebastian Battaglia (DT de la Reserva) and two other collaborators of the club’s youth soccer.

Later, the Chipi barijho, who works in the Inferiores, published on his social networks a selfie with his former partner Román.