The Mercosur summit to be held this Tuesday (4th) in the Argentine city of Puerto Iguazú, located 18 km from the Iguazu Falls area, will be the first since 2019 to bring together in person the presidents of the four full member countries of the bloc South American.

Both the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and his counterparts from Argentina, Alberto Fernández; from Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou; and from Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez.

“Mercosur meets face-to-face again, which is something very powerful because during the pandemic the meetings were held online, which was less empathetic and with less forceful conclusions”, said the Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, at the inauguration this Monday. fair (03) the meeting of chancellors of the bloc created in 1991.

Already this Tuesday, according to Cafiero, “we will be able to count on the presence of the four presidents of the Member States for the first time in the last four years”.

“This is the result of the work and commitment of each of the countries and teams represented here”, he stressed.

At the Mercosur summit at the end of 2019, held in Vale dos Vinhedos, in Rio Grande do Sul, the then president of Uruguay, Tabaré Vázquez (2005-2010 and 2015-2020), who died in December 2020, was absent due to health problems. , nine months after leaving office.

In 2020 and 2021, the summits were held virtually due to the covid-19 pandemic, although they had the participation of the leaders of the four countries.

With the return to face-to-face meetings, both at the summit in Asunción (July 2022) and in Montevideo (December 2022), the then president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) was absent.

This Tuesday’s summit in Puerto Iguazú will also be attended by the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, as a representative of that associated state; in addition to the president-elect of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, who will take office on August 15th.

The sessions will take place in a luxurious hotel in the Argentine part of the Iguazú National Park, which protects the imposing Iguazú Falls, on the border between Argentina and Brazil.