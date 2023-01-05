More of 50 buses from Mexico Y USA who are part of the Summit for Peace, made an urgent call to Justin Trudeau, Joe Biden Y Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

This due to the next Trilateral Summit of North American Leaderswhere the leaders of Canada, the United States and Mexico will meet.

The gun violencethe climate change and the criminalization of migrationare three issues that the Summit for Peace highlights as urgent crises.

“We urge you to address the most urgent crises of our time: armed violence, environmental destruction and the criminalization of migration,” they explained in a statement.

They added the crisis for the arms proliferationwhere at least 35 school shootings were recorded throughout 2022.

“African-American youth experience the highest rates of firearm homicides […] and are more likely than white Americans to be fatally shot by police,” they added.

In the case of Mexico, weapons coming from the United States caused “almost 70% of the 35,625 homicides in 2021.”

In the case of Canada, from 2007 to 2017: “Indigenous peoples (First Nations) accounted for one third of the people shot dead by national police officers.”

Regarding the environment, they add that the same authorities have admitted the “seriousness” of climate change.

In addition, in the criminalization of migration, in 2022 “a record number of migrant deaths on the US-Mexico border (a record previously broken in 2021).”

They ended with at least eight indications to deal with the problems and recalled that on February 23 and 24 of this year, they will meet at the Peace Summit in Mexico City to “discuss their responses to this letter.”