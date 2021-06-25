Summit EU recovery plans begin time of money distribution – Prime Minister Marin: Finland’s plan goes to early autumn

In the Italian program approved by the Commission, the share of loans is high.

Brussels

European Union is now in a hurry to implement its € 750 billion recovery package, consisting of loans and direct grants to interest-stricken countries.

Grants amount to EUR 390 billion, with the remaining EUR 360 billion coming from loans to member countries.

EU leaders will discuss economic recovery in the EU at their Midsummer summit.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) states that the current assessment of the Finnish recovery plan is that it could be adopted in early autumn and moved from implementation to implementation.

Economic growth in Europe is accelerating even before the recovery plans start, but Marin does not believe in overheating.

“I see it more as a risk if we do not get the structures of our economy reformed to support the green transition and digitalisation. I think it is important that there is a common European recovery in addition to the recovery of the Member States. It is good that it is coordinated and subject to strict conditionality. ”

Marin said after the meeting that EU leaders also received an update on the progress of the banking union.

“The development of the Banking Union is an important priority for Finland. Joint deposit protection and increasing risk-sharing can only move forward once we know the final rules of the banking union. Banks’ resolution and deposit protection legislation must be clear and based on investor responsibility, ”Marin said at the press conference.

Commission chairman Ursula von der Leyen has in recent weeks flown zigzags all over Europe and personally visited each Member State whose recovery plan is supported by the Commission. The final seal will come at the Ministerial Conference of the Member States. The first plans are expected to be discussed by the Council of Ministers at its July meeting.

Once a member’s plan has been approved by other member states, the country will receive 13% of its total stimulus amount as a first installment. The Commission has estimated that the first payments will be made in July.

The countries began submitting their plans to the Commission in April. In Finland, the plan was approved by Parliament on 18 May, after which it was submitted to the Commission. Approval preceded long parliamentary debate, where the Basic Finns who opposed the means of recovery spoke at night.

Finland is receiving EUR 2.7 billion from the recovery package in 2021–2023. Finland’s contribution will be EUR 6.6 billion in 2028–2058.

The countries have until 2026 to implement their plans. So the intention now is not to implement long-term projects, such as multi-annual infrastructure projects, but to implement the recovery quickly.

Admittedly, many critics believe that the EU is still in its infancy, with the United States already bragging far ahead of even greater stimulus money.

Decided in March president Joe Biden the administration’s $ 1,900 billion corona stimulus package, and an agreement was reached in the United States this week again from the new recovery program, where more than $ 900 billion is invested in infrastructure.

Midsummer Among other things, the Commission approved, inter alia, the Italian plan, which is the largest in the EU, at more than EUR 191 billion. Of this, around EUR 69 billion is in grants and EUR 122 billion in loans.

The scale of Italy’s recovery means that the country’s success will largely determine how the effectiveness of the whole recovery instrument will be assessed ex post.

In its recovery plan, the country is committed to a number of structural reforms aimed at modernizing Italy’s multi-generational bureaucracy, shortening legal proceedings, modernizing competition rules and reforming tax legislation. Prime minister Mario Draghin the government estimates that this will significantly increase Italy’s GDP.

Following the approval of the European Council, Italy will have access to the first tranche of the package, amounting to around EUR 25 billion. The remaining funds will be transferred to Italy as the country progresses in its recovery plan, in line with the milestones set by the Commission.

The Commission’s support for the plans of France, Belgium, Germany, Latvia, Austria, Estonia, Luxembourg, Denmark, Greece, Spain and Portugal has also come in recent weeks.

The recovery will be financed by the EU raising loans on the market. In mid-June, the Commission announced the launch of a ten-year loan of € 20 billion maturing in 2031, which the Commission said was of great interest to investors in Europe and beyond.

EU the requirement was that each country must spend at least 37% of the funds it receives through the instrument on climate projects and at least 20% on projects related to digitalisation.

The plans of the largest EU countries Germany, France, Italy and Spain are compared an incubator according to Bruegel Germany spends more than half of its stimulus funds on promoting digitalisation, while other large countries plan to spend about a quarter of the entire pot on it.

France spends about half on climate projects and the green transition, with other countries accounting for about 40 percent.

Of the large EU countries, Germany receives the least money from the Recovery Facility in euro terms. The funds are to be channeled to the worst-hit countries, including Italy and Spain.

Italy is so far the only large country that also intends to use the loan component of the recovery instrument. Spain may use the credit later.

The EU Recovery Instrument grant component includes seven programs, of which the main pot is € 312 billion and others much smaller. Smaller programs include, for example, a EUR 10 billion fair transition fund, with which Finland has planned to support peat producers.

The latest forecasts for economic growth in the euro area will be marked by exceptionally strong growth as restrictions on movement and the economy imposed by the coronavirus begin to ease and pent-up consumption intentions are lifted.

Earlier in June, the European Central Bank (ECB) forecast that the eurozone economy will grow by 4.6% this year and 4.7% next year. Of course, new virus variants and a possible new Corona wave bring a lot of uncertainty to the forecast.

The ECB also estimates that European Union recovery funding will accelerate growth.

