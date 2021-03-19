Barça, leaders of the Euroleague, is today the only team qualified for the playoffs. But it depends on what happens in his match against Armani Milan (20:45), the Italians could accompany them in the next phase: the Italian team is the second classified and aspires, if he wins today, to secure a place in the top eight. The challenge, however, is enormous.

Not only are the Catalans the leaders of the competition, but they are undoubtedly one of the strongest squads in the championship. What’s more, They are in excellent game dynamics and results that are leading them to accumulate one victory after another. But Milan is not far behind either (ten wins out of the last 12 games), which under Messina has also become one of the fittest teams on the continent. One of the two, tonight, will see his streak altered.

With Sergio Rodríguez and Kevin Punter at the helm of the team (former Blue Delaney is out), Milan is the third highest scoring team in the Euroleague (81.7 points per game) thanks in large part to Shields’ work. With an effective shooting that scares, he averages 16 points and has not dropped below 10 in the last six games. A player who will surely keep a close eye on those of Jasikevicius.

Leaving Milan below 80 points is one of the missions that Barça will have, which can have in Davies a key player in this regard. He was already the best in the first round match at the Palau (Barça won) and it is being one of the keys to the team’s immaculate 2021. Also Mirotic or Higgins, but to a lesser extent Calathes. The North American guard has combined great games with disappointing appearances, with Milan being a perfect touchstone to check his level. If he manages to connect with his teammates, Barça will have a lot of wins.

