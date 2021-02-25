Summit Czech Republic plagued by worsening epidemic calls for additional vaccines from EU countries, EU leaders discuss corona measures today

According to the news agency Reuters, at least France has promised additional vaccines to the Czech Republic.

Czech Republic calls on other EU countries to help tackle the serious disease situation. The incidence rate of the disease in the last two weeks is more than 1,200 per ten thousand people in the country. The figure is the highest in the EU.

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš intends to appeal to EU countries on Thursday evening at the EU summit. Babisch, who spoke to news agency CTK, said France has already pledged to deliver 100,000 Biontech Pfizer vaccines to the country by mid-March, Reuters reports.

According to vaccination statistics, the Czech Republic has made slow progress. The Czech Republic has vaccinated 600,000 doses of 10.7 million citizens. 226,000 people have received the second vaccine.

In the Czech Republic the vaccine has been received by 3.5 percent of the population. In Finland, almost 320,000 doses of vaccine have been given and 5.8 per cent of the population have been vaccinated with them.

According to a relevant EU source, the background information distributed to EU leaders shows that Finland is at or slightly above the EU average in terms of vaccination rates. Denmark, which has kept pace with EU countries, has vaccinated 6% of its population.

However, a comparison of vaccination statistics does not tell the whole truth, as the statistics update slowly. In addition, some countries, such as Denmark, have decided to extend the period between the first and second doses of the vaccine. This will allow it to vaccinate a larger population more quickly.

Thursday on the day of the meeting, EU leaders will focus on corona action across Europe. In addition to the availability of coronary vaccines, the subject is restrictive measures.

The Prime Minister of Finland will participate in the video conference Sanna Marin (sd).

Preliminary conclusions show that leaders are rushing to approve, produce and distribute vaccines. In the conclusions, the leaders support the Commission in getting the raw materials and vaccines needed for vaccines as soon as possible. The leaders also support the Commission in its search for partners within the EU for the production of vaccines.

EU countries and the Commission have been particularly dissatisfied Astra Zeneca’s vaccine delivery promises. According to an EU source, the company has been “over-optimistic” in its production promises.

According to preliminary meeting conclusions, managers are demanding more predictability from vaccine companies in their vaccine production. Companies must respect the production time limits agreed in the contract, the conclusions state.

Vaccine company CEO of Astra Zeneca Pascal Soriot defended himself at a European Parliament committee hearing on Thursday. Astra Zeneca has not been able to deliver the promised quantities of vaccines to the EU.

Soriot said the company is working around the clock to improve its production capacity. According to him, the problems are related to the active ingredients of the vaccine grown in the bioreactor.

“In the University of Oxford trials, up to 5,000 doses of vaccine were obtained per liter. Now some of our production facilities produce only half of this, ”Soriot said.

According to Soriot, the company is currently going through its global production chain to look for replacement vaccines for Europe. Soriot did not report dose levels for April-June, but the agreement said the company should produce 180 million vaccines for the EU.

According to Thursday’s data, Astra could supply 150 million vaccines, but the lowest estimate of deliveries has been 90 million vaccine doses.

At the hearing, Soriot was hopeful that the process of the active ingredient in the bioreactor would be improved during the second quarter.

Soriot did not answer MEPs’ questions about why the EU is not supplied with vaccine doses from British factories. According to Soriot, no big difference would arise even if this were done. “There are 65 million people in Britain and 450 million in the EU,” he said.

Soriot also opened agreements with Britain and the EU. Although the agreements were signed at about the same time, the agreement with Britain builds on sections of the British government that had previously been made with Oxford University.

“The Dutch plant used to be for British production, but it now produces vaccines for the EU. This has changed, ”Soriot said.

Soriot stressed that most of the EU’s production goes to EU countries.

Several EU countries have been concerned about informal vaccine brokering services that have provided them with coronavirus vaccines. There have been 900 million doses of vaccine on offer at a cost of 12.7 billion, the EU’s anti-corruption agency OLAF said on Thursday.

The agency has launched an investigation into vaccine sales. According to the pharmaceutical companies, they only sell vaccines to state actors.

EU leaders will also discuss border measures at their meeting. Finland, together with five other EU countries, received a letter from the Commission accusing them of excessive border restrictions and obstacles to free movement and the functioning of the internal market.

