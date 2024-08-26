Riyadh (dpa)

The second round of the Saudi Professional Football League will start on Tuesday, with matches being held over three days, with three matches per day.

Al-Ahly will be a guest of Al-Fateh in Al-Ahsa on Tuesday, where Al-Ahly seeks to continue its victories, after winning in the opening round against Al-Orobah by two goals, while Al-Fateh hopes to compensate for its heavy loss in the first round against Al-Qadisiyah by three goals.

On the same day, Al-Qadisiyah, who are joint leaders with Al-Hilal, will be a guest of Al-Raed, who are ecstatic after their valuable draw away from home against Al-Nasr in the first round, but their mission will not be easy against a team that presented its credentials early in the league, after their hat-trick against Al-Fateh. Al-Nasr will head to Buraidah looking for their first win this season, when they will be a guest of Al-Fayha, who lost in the dying moments against Al-Taawoun in the first round.

The second round competitions continue on Wednesday, as Al-Ettifaq hosts Al-Akhdoud. The home team enters the match looking for a new win, after opening the season with a valuable victory over its host Al-Shabab, while Al-Akhdoud hopes to achieve a positive result, after losing 3-0 to Al-Hilal.

Al-Wehda will host Al-Orouba in Mecca, and each team will be looking for a win after stumbling in the first round, as Al-Wehda tied with Al-Riyadh 3-3, while Al-Orouba lost to Al-Ahly Jeddah by two goals.

At Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh, Al Hilal will play its first match this season in the capital, when it hosts Damac, which started its season with a loss at home to Al Khaleej.

Al Hilal is looking to continue its great start this season, after winning the Saudi Super Cup, then opening its season with a hat-trick at Al Akhdoud Stadium in the league.

The second round of matches will conclude on Thursday, as Al-Riyadh will host Al-Khulud, as Al-Riyadh seeks to achieve its first victory, after a draw in the round against Al-Wehda, while Al-Khulud almost achieved its first point in its history in the Saudi League, before losing to Al-Ittihad in the dying moments of the last round, which it seeks to compensate for against Al-Riyadh.

At the same time, two matches will be held in the evening, the first between Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun, where each of them snatched victory in the first round, thanks to a fatal goal in stoppage time against Al-Khulud and Al-Fayha, respectively.

In the second match, Al-Shabab will be a guest of Al-Khaleej in search of the first victory, after losing at home to Al-Ettifaq in the first round, while Al-Khaleej seeks to continue its wonderful start, after winning in the first round away from home against Damak.