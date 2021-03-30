President Alberto Fernández focused his agenda on the privacy of Olivos, in line with the directive that the public administration attend remotely due to the peak of infections. However, the Casa Rosada will be the scene of a meeting of high political volume between government officials and opponents of the Province, the main electoral district of the country.

In the Hall of Shields of the Ministry of the Interior the political minister, Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro receives the main referents of Buenos Aires politics.

He is accompanied by Governor Axel Kicillof, the head of the FDT Deputies bloc and president of the Buenos Aires PJ, Máximo Kirchner; and the head of the Lower House, Sergio Massa. The Minister of Works also said, Gabriel Katopodis, one of the two representatives of the Peronist provincial governors in the Cabinet.

The formal excuse for the call is the signature of the Municipal Infrastructure Emergency Program of the Province of Buenos Aires (PREIMBA), whose implementation was made official in the Official Gazette. “The necessary regulatory norms for the implementation and operation of PREIMBA will be issued, which has an allocation of five billion pesos. The funds will be transferred to the Province, which will distribute the PREIMBA resources taking into account 50% of the Coefficient Unique Distribution (CUD) and 50% of the income index for the year 2019 “, reported in Interior, in charge of the meeting.

Among the mayors there will be weighty government officials, such as the Lomense Martin Insaurralde. Among the opponents stands out Jorge Macri, which in recent weeks raised the tone against the President. The mayor of Vicente Lopez, who flirts with the possibility of a candidacy, has influence in the Buenos Aires Senate, where there is an opposition majority.

In addition, the head of the PRO block will say present in Deputies, Cristian Ritondo, main delegate of the former governor Maria Eugenia Vidal and the head of government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in Congress.

The initiative of a sector of the ruling party to postpone the STEP until September flies over the meeting, although the opponents for now rule out that it can be dealt with in the meeting.

The rise in Covid-19 cases and the circulation of new strains relaxed relations between the national Executive and the City.

Massa addressed the possibility of postponing the national primaries with the President in a meeting alone. Fernández gave the order to the governors to interfere in the negotiations in Congress if that is their will. Dilating the electoral calendar would not make sense if the same does not happen in the most populous district of the country.

