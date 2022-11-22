The presidents of Russia and Cuba, Vladimir Putin Y Miguel Diaz-Canelpresented together this Tuesday a united front against USAtheir common “enemy”, and lashed out at Western sanctions.

Both leaders took advantage of the summit to inaugurate a bronze monument to Fidel Castro in the Russian capital, in Moscow, and Putin took the opportunity to praise the Cuban revolutionary as a “brilliant” man.

The Kremlin chief, who sent troops to Ukraine in February, also highlighted the friendship Moscow maintains. for decades with Cuba and said the two countries should intensify their cooperation.

“We have always opposed various types of restrictions, embargoes, blockades,” Putin told the Cuban leader at the kremlincelebrating that Havana supports Moscow in the international arena.

Díaz-Canel, for his part, said that his visit to Moscow had a “deep” meaning.

“First of all, it occurs because both countries are subjected to continuing unfair and arbitrary sanctions, and they have a common enemy, the Yankee empire that manipulates much of the world,” he said in the Kremlin.

Díaz-Canel backed Russia in its confrontation with the West, saying Moscow must stand its ground.

In fact, he stressed that the “first commitment” of his government has been to defend Moscow’s position in the conflict in Ukraine, “which has been created and has its origin unfortunately manipulated by the United States government in the face of international public opinion.” .

“You had been alerting the world for a long time that the advance of Nato towards the Russian borders was inadmissible,” he said.

Cuba has been under US sanctions for more than six decades, while Russia is under an unprecedented wave of Western sanctions after Putin launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Díaz-Canel hopes the visit to Russia will help boost his country’s struggling energy sector amid prolonged blackouts and fuel shortages.

Between the pandemic and the military campaign in Ukraine, it had been a long time since a foreign president had received in Russia the close treatment he received from the Cuban leader, who had last visited this country in 2019.

CARLOS JOSE REYES

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME

*With agencies