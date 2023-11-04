The Croatian Foreign Minister tries to kiss the German minister and controversy breaks out. Gordan Grlic-Radman, the 65-year-old Foreign Minister of Zagreb, ends up in the dock, having misunderstood the meaning of the group photo at the recent Berlin summit. He finds himself next to the German minister Annalena Baerbock and, totally out of line with her, tries to kiss her. And he succeeds. Baerbock has the readiness to turn his face towards the photographer and gets away with a – however inappropriate – kiss on her cheek, avoiding worse trouble. Grlic-Radman’s offensive behavior ends up on the pages of newspapers, on TV and on websites, with controversy and criticism at every turn.