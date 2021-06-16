On Moscow The Geneva summit between the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and the American, Joe Biden, is contemplated with the confidence that comes from having managed to score a point when the match did not even start.

Getting the meeting to take place is already a success, it legitimizes Russia as an international actor, especially after years of disagreements with the West and economic sanctions.

If, in addition, Putin manages to launch an interaction on major global issues with the first power on Wednesday, he will be able to claim victory.

But the celebration will be modest, because the differences that have poisoned relationships between Washington and Moscow at the moment there is no one to solve them.

“This summit can already be considered a success for Putin, who has managed to get the meeting to take place,” he assures. The vanguard political analyst Lilia Shevtsova.

“But the call happened indirectly. The Kremlin’s predisposition to smash windows, particularly rising tension near the Ukrainian border, convinced Washington that it is necessary to speak with Moscow.

It seems that Biden came to a conclusion: “Putin is more dangerous if he is isolated.”

The head of the Kremlin stressed on Monday the importance of reestablishing personal contacts to begin a direct dialogue.

Thorny topics

“There are things to talk about, topics that are common. If after the meeting we create working mechanisms in all areas, I would say that the meeting was not in vain ”, he explained to channel Rossiya 1.

Among those issues, Putin cited the nuclear stability, regional conflicts such as Libya and Syria, concern for the environment and cybersecurity.

There is also scope for specific agreements. For example, in an interview with NBC Putin was open to a prisoner swap.

In recent years, Washington has protested the arrest and conviction of Trevor Reed (nine years for assaulting a police officer) and Paul Whelan (16 for espionage) and repeatedly called for their release.

In Rossiya 1 Putin also said that Russia could hand over cybercriminals if, for its part, the US does the same.



First date

The summit between Putin and Biden in the Swiss city is the first face-to-face since the Democrat assumed the US presidency in January.

For the political scientist Dimitri Orlov, who heads the Agency for Political and Economic Communications, the meeting supposes “A certain normalization of relations”.

“It is very likely that the ambassadors will return to both countries, that the diplomatic dialogue will stabilize and that the pressure and verbal aggression will decrease,” he predicts. The vanguard.

He understands that the summit benefits both parties. “Putin shows that a dialogue on the global security system is impossible without Russia, and Biden shows that he can restore dialogue with Putin after the famous incident in March,” when he agreed in a television interview on ABC News to call Putin “murderer”.

Russia also comes to the top looking strong. What the Kremlin really wants is to speak as equals with Washington.



“With the summit the situation is returned to bipolarity: the US-Russia,” says Shevtsova. That is why in recent days the Moscow political class has stressed that the gestures that are made must be reciprocal.

Low expectations

The fruits of the summit will not be seen immediately, says Orlov. “Results, especially in global security, can only be achieved in the course of subsequent negotiations,” says the expert.

The meeting Nor will it be enough to end the confrontation. “But it could be a start to find formulas that help both of them handle the confrontation,” reflects Shevtsova.

In Moscow, however, no progress is expected on the issues that have soured relations up to a cold war atmosphere (from interference in the North American elections to the case of the detained opponent Alexei Navalny).

One clue is that a joint press conference was not scheduled. Putin cannot control Biden’s agenda.

