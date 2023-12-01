Summit between City and Tottenham in the “Premier League”

London (AFP)

Arsenal’s ambitions are reaching their peak, as they host Wolverhampton on Saturday, the leaders of the English Football League, in hopes of tightening their grip on first place, and Manchester City, the defending champion, faces Tottenham at home in the top of the fourteenth round matches.

The match between Newcastle United and Manchester United on Saturday brings together two teams whose results did not live up to expectations, while tenth-placed Chelsea, which is still searching for stability, hosts eighth-placed Brighton on Sunday.

Arsenal rose to the top of the Premier League by defeating Brentford 1-0 in the last round, noting that the Gunners achieved their fifth victory in the league this season with a single goal, taking advantage of Manchester City and Liverpool’s 1-1 draw in the summit match.

Arsenal raised its score to 30 points, advancing one point ahead of defending champion City and two points ahead of third-placed Liverpool, which is level on points with fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Spanish coach Mikel Arteta’s men lack the offensive efficiency they showed last season, as the goal percentage decreased, but former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes that this season the team is more ready to win the league title for the first time since 2004.

Neville said on the X platform (formerly Twitter): “Perfect and beautiful football is unlikely to win the league unless it is combined with determination and flexibility.”

He continued, “Arsenal is better this year in these areas, and the style will come at the right time.”

For his part, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, the current analyst on Sky Sports, along with Neville, believed that Arteta’s team needed to win matches more convincingly.

“If Arsenal continues like this, and if this is the Arsenal we will see this season, I don’t think they can win the league,” he said.

He added, “Many matches will end, and sometimes things can go against you. Those matches that end with a score of 1-0 can easily end with a score of 1-0 in the other direction.”

Arsenal contradicted Carragher’s statements by defeating French club Lens with a clean score in the fifth round of the Champions League in the middle of the week, stressing that scoring against his opponents with this number of goals reflects the development of his game.

Tottenham, fifth with 26 points, hopes to stop the series of wasting points and return to winning ways, after three defeats in a row, but champion Manchester City will pose a stumbling block to its ambitions.

The Tottenham team, under the supervision of its Australian coach, Ange Postecoglou, developed a costly and bad habit of giving up its lead against its competitors, as it lost to both Chelsea 1-4 and Wolverhampton and Aston Villa with the same score 1-2, despite scoring the first goal in the three matches, to give up the lead. It falls to fifth place.

He faces Postecoglou, who was unbeaten in the first 10 matches, and topped the league with a long list of absentees, as he suffered another painful blow by losing the efforts of Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who is expected to be absent until February, as a result of suffering a serious ankle injury against Villa.

For its part, City, with its 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the last stage, failed to win at home in all competitions for the first time this year, and ended a series of 23 consecutive victories in all competitions since last December 31.

In a match during which the Norwegian giant Erling Haaland, 23 years old, scored his 50th goal in the league in his 48th match, becoming the fastest to reach this number in the league, breaking the previous record held by Andy Cole, who needed 65 games.

Haaland also became the fastest player to score 40 goals in the Champions League with his goal in the difficult victory over German Leipzig 3-2 in the fifth round of the group stage.

Liverpool is waiting for an incomplete attack from its rivals Arsenal and City to pounce on the lead if it wins over its guest, Fulham, the fourteenth (15 points) on Sunday.

The “Reds” are going into their domestic campaign ecstatic by reaching the eighth final of the European League competition, “Europa League”, by defeating their guest, LASK Linz of Austria, 4-0.

Liverpool also hopes to return to winning ways after drawing 1-1 with City in the last stage, falling into a tie trap for the fourth time this season.

The Newcastle and United match brings together a team that has the best record at home, and another that shines outside its stronghold.

Despite the long list of injuries, Newcastle won six of its seven matches at St. James Park in the league this season.

On the other hand, Manchester United, led by Dutch coach Eric Ten Hag, achieved four victories out of six matches away from home, despite fluctuating results.

The two teams have ambitions to qualify for the knockout rounds in the main continental competition, knowing that Newcastle and United fell into a draw trap in the middle of the week, the first against Paris Saint-Germain of France 1-1, and the second against Galatasaray of Turkey 3-3.

Newcastle, which stripped the Red Devils team of its League Cup title by beating them 3-0 recently