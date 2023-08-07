Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/06/2023 – 17:11 Share

The agreement to be signed between the Amazonian countries, at the end of the Amazon Summit, which takes place on the 8th and 9th of this month in Belém (PA), must include, obligatorily, measures to avoid the point of no return of the largest tropical forest in the world. world.

The statement was given by the ministers of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, and her colleagues from Colombia, Susana Muhamad, and from Peru, Nancy Chauca Vásquez, this Sunday (6) during the Amazon Dialogues, an event that ends this Sunday ( 6) in the capital of Pará and which precedes the summit.

Related news:

The point of no return is a term used by specialists to refer to the point at which the forest loses its ability to regenerate itself, due to deforestation, degradation and global warming, thus tending to the process of desertification.

Marina highlighted that the final declaration will be given by the presidents of the participating countries, but that there are already points in common in the previous discussions.

“There is an understanding of all presidents that the Amazon cannot reach the point of no return. And to avoid the point of no return, we will no longer have to work individually, but together, in a regional effort, to help each other to achieve better results in the protection of forests, biodiversity, indigenous peoples, in establishing a partnership that take us to another cycle of prosperity. This is a common understanding”.

Susana Muhamad highlighted the importance of traditional knowledge in the discussions. “We agree that the point of no return should be a common purpose. And that we must have scientific support and also traditional knowledge. There is another point of agreement which is the strengthening of ACTO [Organização do Tratado de Cooperação Amazônica, constituída por Bolívia, Brasil, Colômbia, Equador, Guiana, Peru, Suriname e Venezuela] as a means of meeting and the need to maintain constancy in political and technical work between governments and communities”.

She points out that the message is that if the climate crisis continues, we run the risk of losing the Amazon. “There are local, national, multilateral and global co-responsibilities. I believe that the presidents will also be very clear about this”, added the Colombian minister.

Chauca Vásquez explained that his country has been trying to enact laws that toughen punishments against environmental crimes, but that depends more on Peruvian parliamentarians than on the Executive Branch.

“We bring a firm commitment to the fight against crime, against illegal activities. In Peru, we are making efforts, we have just formed a multisectoral commission, because serving the Amazon is not just a responsibility of the environmental sector. Serving the Amazon means working in a multisectoral way, closing gaps in education, health, water and sanitation, having clean energy for everyone. But also in opportunities to generate biobusinesses, we want and can make productive value chains and sustainable services”.

Closing the statement to the press, Marina pointed out that 75% of South America’s GDP is related to the rains produced by the Amazon.

“Without the Amazon, there is no way to have agriculture, there is no way to have industry, there is no way for Brazil to even have life in the South, Southeast and Midwest, because science says that it would be a desert like the Atacama or Sahara deserts. . Therefore, it is not a matter of quantity in terms of population weight, it is a matter of working with the principle of environmental justice and the GDP of the ecosystem services that are generated by this region”.