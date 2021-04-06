Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The “old derby” fever, which brings together victory and Al-Ahly youth in the highly-anticipated final of the Arab Gulf Cup title for the 2020-2021 season, began to escalate slowly, pending the confrontation hosted by the Sharjah Stadium in the emirate of Al-Basma next Friday evening, which bears the “50 Cup.”

The repeated confrontation of the final of the last season 2019-2020, which ended with the victory of Al-Nasr 2-1, bears the number 11 in the history of the confrontations of the poles of Dubai “Al-Ameed” and “Al-Fursan” at the level of the Arab Gulf Cup competition, after it outperformed “Al-Blue” in 5 matches, the most important of which is the final. Last season, Al Ahmar won four matches.

The direct confrontations between Al-Nasr and Shabab Al-Ahly in the Arab Gulf Cup were divided between 8 matches in the first round, compared to a single match in the semi-final of the 2018-2019 season that ended in favor of Shabab Al-Ahly with a penalty shootout 3-1 after a 1-1 draw in the original and additional times for Omar. The match held at Al Maktoum Stadium.

History of the confrontations between “Al-Ameed” and “Al-Fursan” in the Arabian Gulf Cup

2008-2009

Al-Nasr – Al-Ahly 2-0 (first round)

Al-Ahly – Al-Nasr 1 – 3 (First floor)

2011-2012

Al-Nasr – Al-Ahly 2- 3 (First floor)

Al-Ahly – Al-Nasr 2- 3 (First floor)

2013-2014

Al-Nasr – Al-Ahly 0-2 (first round)

2015-2016 Al-Ahly – Al-Nasr 2-0 (first round)

2016-2017 Al-Nasr – Shabab Al-Ahly 1- 0 (first round)

2018-2019 Al-Nassr – Shabab Al-Ahly 1-1 «Penalty kicks 1- 3» (semi-final)

2019-2020

Al-Nasr – Shabab Al-Ahly 0-2 (first round)

Al-Nasr – Shabab Al-Ahly 2-1 (Final)