Tomorrow will be summery and sunny: with an expected 18 to 23 degrees in the south of the country, it seems to be the warmest day of the week and the first official warm day of the year. It will also be fairly mild on May 5, but then several thunderstorms will float over the country.

“Tomorrow it will be even warmer than today,” says Rico Schröder van Weather plaza. Where the mercury will remain between 12 and 17 degrees this Wednesday, it can rise to 23 degrees tomorrow in the south. In the center of the Netherlands it is expected to be about 20 to 21 degrees. This may make it the first official warm day of 2023. “It is when it is 20 degrees or more in De Bilt.”

This is the first time in 31 years that we had to wait so long for the first 20 degrees in De Bilt. The last time we had to wait that long was in 1992, when it didn't happen until May 13th. We have already had the first local warm day – when the mercury rises above 20 at one of the other official measuring points in the Netherlands: that was on April 21, a bit late. It then became 20.1 in degrees in Eelde.

Thunderstorms on Liberation Day

It will not only be warm tomorrow, but also dry and sunny. Later in the day the high clouds will increase. Rain probably does not fall during the day: “Only after commemoration of death does the chance of showers increase in Zeeland.”

Clouds and sun will alternate on Friday. It certainly won’t stay dry everywhere: rain and thunderstorms drift across the country from west to east. It is not yet possible to say where the showers will mainly fall, Schröder knows. “The heaviest showers will fall inland, otherwise there is no region to name.” That is why it is advisable to keep an eye on the rain radar.

The good news: although it is a lot less warm than Thursday, it can still be about 20 degrees in the (south) east. At sea, the temperature remains at 14 or 15. And 'the sun also shines regularly between the showers, it won't rain all day', says Schröder. "It certainly won't be a rainy day."

This makes the weather better than, for example, in 1979: then it was only 7.2 degrees. The warmest Liberation Day since 1946 was recorded in 1990, when it was 27.8 degrees in De Bilt.

More volatile later on

Is there more sunny weather ahead? In the longer term it will be more volatile, says Schröder. Not on Saturday, then it will be mainly dry, with a single shower, and 20 to 21 degrees. But on Sunday there will be rain and thunder again. It is then 18 to 20 degrees.” After the weekend there are regular showers. The temperature is slowly dropping slightly to about 15 to 18, but it is not expected to get really cold next week.