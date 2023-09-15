‘Summer’s challenge’ is one of the dramatic teen series that Netflix opted for in June 2022 and to date has already confirmed the premiere of its second season. The story revolves around a rebellious and spoiled young woman named Summer Torres, who is expelled from her high school in New York. This production of the streaming platform has been created by Joanna Werner and Josh Mapleton.

The series ‘Summer’s Challenge’ tells us how the teenager goes from rebellion to maturity hand in hand with surfing after her mother sent her to Australia to try to straighten her life. This production, at the beginning, was not very well received by critics; but, at the end of season 1, many fans were eager to know when the premiere of season 2 will take place. That is why you should continue reading the note to find out all the details of the story of Summer Torres on Netflix.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Glow up’, season 5: when does it premiere and what is the Netflix reality competition about?

Trailer for ‘Summer’s Dare’, season 2

When does season 2 of ‘Summer’s Challenge’ premiere?

While it is true, many were looking forward to season 2. However, with the ending seen in part 1, in which Summer Torres returns to New York with her family, we will now see that the series will have a twist in history. Season 2 of ‘Summer’s Challenge’ premieres on September 15, 2023 on the Netflix streaming platform.

YOU CAN SEE: What is the #1 movie on Netflix on 9/11?

What is ‘The Challenge of Summer 2’ about?

According to the synopsis, we’re told about season 2: “A year ago, Summer Torres met the best friends of her life and fell in love with Ari Gibson. That magical experience at Shorehaven was a source of inspiration for Summer, who has dedicated himself to surfing relentlessly in the relentless breaks of Rockaway Beach (New York). And now he has a new dream: to return to Shorehaven and become a professional surfer, like his Australian friends. Summer’s mother, Margot, “He ends up agreeing to let her travel to Australia… but this time he is going to accompany her. He doesn’t want to lose sight of his unpredictable daughter.”

Summer Torres is the protagonist of ‘Summer’s Challenge’ Netflix series. Photo: Ten Minutes

How to watch ‘Summer’s Challenge’, season 2 on Netflix?

To be able to watch season 2 of the ‘Summer Challenge’ series on Netflix, you just have to access its service. The streaming platform in Peru manages different plans, ranging from 24.90 soles to 44.90 soles. With this, you will only have to create a user and start watching the series that revolves around Summer Torres’ adolescence.

Cast of characters from ‘Summer’s Dare’ season 2

Sky Katz – Summer Torres

Kai Lewins – Ari Gibson

Lilliana Bowrey – Poppy Tetanui

Joao Gabriel Marinho – Marlon Sousa

Savannah La Rain – Bodhi Johnson

#Summers #Challenge #PREMIERE #Netflix #premiere #time #season